Twirl in opulence: Angad Singh’s Rakaane - The Reveller Collection is for the modern bride

His experience working with brides worldwide has allowed him to blend cultural influences and aesthetics into his designs. “This diverse experience enables me to create pieces that resonate globally while honouring Indian traditions,” he notes. From bold blouse designs to modern embroidery techniques, the collection reflects contemporary bridal preferences while maintaining a classic silhouette.

The interplay of materials like light organza and sheer net gives these lehengas an airy, ethereal quality, perfect for twirling on the dance floor. “These fabrics allow for fluid movement. They provide a luxurious appearance without compromising comfort,” Angad explains.

The key to the collection’s success lies in its balance of opulence and ease. “I ensure the lehengas are lightweight and breathable, with intricate yet subtle embroidery,” he reveals. This thoughtful design allows brides to enjoy their celebrations fully, without the weight of traditional attire holding them back.

Accessorising these stunning pieces is an art in itself. “Brides should choose statement earrings, minimalistic chokers, or layered necklaces to complement the contemporary vibe. And since the lehengas are already opulent, keep accessories elegant and subtle,” Angad suggests.

This collection is a luxurious choice for any bride looking to make a statement. So, twirl into elegance and embrace the grandeur of your celebrations with these exquisite lehengas that truly embody the spirit of the modern bride.

Price starts at Rs 1,18,500. Available online.

