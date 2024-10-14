Unleash your style with Past Modern's Raza Collection – A tribute to Sayed Haider Raza

Get ready to strut your stuff in style as Past Modern unveils its vibrant new collection, Raza, a delightful homage to the legendary Indian painter, Sayed Haider Raza. This collection isn’t just about clothing; it’s about merging the worlds of art and fashion in a celebration of life, culture, and creativity.
“Raza’s legacy is that colours can speak — they can sing,” says Shivang Chandna, founder and creative director of Past Modern. And oh, how they sing! Each piece in the collection captures the essence of Raza’s unique artistry, weaving together rich narratives of cultural influences that echo through history.
Raza’s work is a riot of burning yellows, oranges, greens, and reds, inspired by a fusion of Islam, Hinduism, and Christianity. In the 1960s, he boldly infused Indian essence into his art, introducing the iconic bindu — a symbol of the cosmos. “The tribute draws on his signature bindu, blending it with bold colours and forms,” Shivang explains. The Raza collection captures this spirit, transforming Raza’s geometric abstractions into wearable art.
You will find tiny beads and intricate hand embellishments mirroring Raza’s bindu, bringing a touch of the cosmos to your wardrobe. The vibrant prints explode with the very colours that Raza loved, and geometric shapes seamlessly integrate into the garment construction, echoing his abstract style. “This interplay of shapes in fashion mirrors the artist’s exploration of structure and form,” Shivang adds, and you can almost feel the art coming alive.
From stunning maxi dresses and chic peplum tops to embellished bodysuits and playful jumpsuits, the collection has something for everyone. Each piece is designed not just to be worn, but to be experienced. “Our collection reimagines India’s rich history and culture in a contemporary context, ensuring that every outfit becomes a statement of individuality,” Shivang notes.
By blending Raza’s traditional influences with contemporary silhouettes, Past Modern offers pieces that respect his legacy while being fresh and wearable. Whether you’re attending a gala or enjoying a casual brunch with friends, these pieces will have you feeling like a walking masterpiece.
Price starts at Rs 2,750. Available online.
