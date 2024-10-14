Unleash your style with Past Modern's Raza Collection – A tribute to Sayed Haider Raza

Get ready to strut your stuff in style as Past Modern unveils its vibrant new collection, Raza, a delightful homage to the legendary Indian painter, Sayed Haider Raza. This collection isn’t just about clothing; it’s about merging the worlds of art and fashion in a celebration of life, culture, and creativity.

“Raza’s legacy is that colours can speak — they can sing,” says Shivang Chandna, founder and creative director of Past Modern. And oh, how they sing! Each piece in the collection captures the essence of Raza’s unique artistry, weaving together rich narratives of cultural influences that echo through history.

Raza’s work is a riot of burning yellows, oranges, greens, and reds, inspired by a fusion of Islam, Hinduism, and Christianity. In the 1960s, he boldly infused Indian essence into his art, introducing the iconic bindu — a symbol of the cosmos. “The tribute draws on his signature bindu, blending it with bold colours and forms,” Shivang explains. The Raza collection captures this spirit, transforming Raza’s geometric abstractions into wearable art.