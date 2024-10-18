Celebrate Diwali in style with the Amalia collection: Where bold meets grace

With Diwali just around the corner, the search for the ideal ensemble begins. Be it a night out with friends or an intimate dinner, we all love wearing something that makes us feel modern, bold, and effortlessly stylish, with a pop of colour or a touch of bling. After all, who doesn’t want to look a little extra during the festive time? Fashion brand Nouria’s latest collection Amalia offers all of it as it draws inspiration from the boldness and grace of the modern women.
The founder and designer Dipti Advait shares, “We chose the name Amalia because it evokes a sense of timeless beauty, echoing the strong, empowered women we design for.” The collection is a blend of contemporary luxury and artistic expression. “Hand embroidery and abstract prints take centre stage, combined with bold colour schemes, making each piece a statement of individuality and sophistication,” she adds.
The designer has incorporated modern twists like draped skirts and flowy jackets, along with timeless details such as pearls, to create an edit that feels fresh, relevant, and elegant. Dipti’s design vocabulary is centred on creating pieces that allow women to feel comfortable in their own skin, while embracing their unique beauty. She says, “I believe clothing should be an extension of one’s personality, not something that hides or constrains it. My designs focus on fluid, multifunctional silhouettes that flatter various body types, offering both comfort and style.”
Amalia features structured dresses, statement co-ords, and tailored ensembles ideal for formal and festive occasions. These designs transition effortlessly from day to night. Dipti explains, “The pieces allow women to feel both comfortable and elegant, easily styled for various occasions accompanied by statement accessories.” She emphasises that the designs celebrate the multifaceted nature of women.
As far as the materials are concerned, Amalia includes the usage of luxurious satin organza, cotton silk, and cotton satin, fabrics that offer rich texture, a soft and comfortable feel and even a bit of sheen that goes well with the celebratory mood of the festive season. “The silhouettes are crafted with fluidity and movement in mind,” she explains.
Amalia is defined by bold colours like raw red, rich green, brown, maroon and pink, balanced by the beautiful old rose shade.
Dipti concludes by saying, “Collaboration is central to our work, and we prioritise supporting local artisans whose craftsmanship brings our designs to life. For this collection, their expertise in handwork and fabric manipulation was the key. We focus on quality and sustainability, sourcing breathable fabrics and overseeing local production to ensure each garment is crafted with care.”
Price starts at Rs 15,000. Available online.
