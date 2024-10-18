Celebrate Diwali in style with the Amalia collection: Where bold meets grace

With Diwali just around the corner, the search for the ideal ensemble begins. Be it a night out with friends or an intimate dinner, we all love wearing something that makes us feel modern, bold, and effortlessly stylish, with a pop of colour or a touch of bling. After all, who doesn’t want to look a little extra during the festive time? Fashion brand Nouria’s latest collection Amalia offers all of it as it draws inspiration from the boldness and grace of the modern women.

The founder and designer Dipti Advait shares, “We chose the name Amalia because it evokes a sense of timeless beauty, echoing the strong, empowered women we design for.” The collection is a blend of contemporary luxury and artistic expression. “Hand embroidery and abstract prints take centre stage, combined with bold colour schemes, making each piece a statement of individuality and sophistication,” she adds.

The designer has incorporated modern twists like draped skirts and flowy jackets, along with timeless details such as pearls, to create an edit that feels fresh, relevant, and elegant. Dipti’s design vocabulary is centred on creating pieces that allow women to feel comfortable in their own skin, while embracing their unique beauty. She says, “I believe clothing should be an extension of one’s personality, not something that hides or constrains it. My designs focus on fluid, multifunctional silhouettes that flatter various body types, offering both comfort and style.”