Celebrate in style: Explore revolutionary silk saris this Diwali

This Diwali, immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of tradition and innovation with RmKV Silks, celebrating a century of exquisite craftsmanship. Since opening its first store in Tirunelveli, RmKV has flourished over the past 100 years, thanks to the unwavering support of its loyal customers, dedicated weavers, and passionate team.

In honour of this remarkable milestone, RmKV is launching 11 stunning new silk saris this festive season, each reflecting the brand’s commitment to artistry and creativity. “The collection features the world’s first fully silk sari with over 4,000 unique colours derived from natural ingredients. Crafted using indigo, pomegranate, and more, these saris capture the essence of festive vibrance,” says S Shankar Kumaraswamy of RmKV.

Among the highlights is the enchanting 99 Flower Silk Sari, inspired by Tamil Sangam literature, featuring traditional designs dyed with natural ingredients. Also debuting is the Tree of Life Silk Sari, a symbol of strength and connection, showcasing colours from myrobalan and mulberry.