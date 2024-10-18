Jewellery reimagined: Sheetal Zaveri brings her handcrafted treasures to Chennai

At Sheetal Zaveri, fine jewellery transcends mere adornment; it is a testament to craftsmanship, intricacy, and timeless elegance. “We design and create jewellery that is artisanal, intricate and timeless,” shares Sheetal Zaveri, the visionary behind the brand. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted by skilled Hyderabadi karigars using the finest materials, which seamlessly blend antique elements with modern finishes. This commitment to artistry allows for one-of-a-kind pieces that can be styled in versatile ways, making a unique statement every time.

The collection boasts an array of exquisite products, including earrings, necklaces, chokers, chains, bracelets, rings, and belts. With delicate details, signature motifs, and a legacy rich in heritage, each item is intricately crafted from pure 92.5 percent sterling silver and elegantly dipped in gold polish. This dual-toned finish offers a distinct aesthetic that appeals to both traditional and contemporary sensibilities. “Our designs harmonise unique intricacies alongside silver, incorporating pearls, jade, rubies, coloured glass, and precious beads,” Sheetal elaborates.

Sheetal’s journey is rooted in a legacy that spans over two centuries. “It takes a resolute spirit and future-ready vision to carry forward a trusted legacy while carving a niche for yourself in the annals of history,” she reflects. As the granddaughter-in-law of Vithal Das Zaveri, founder of the renowned Vithaldas Zaveri Jewellers, she carries the torch of a storied brand known for its integrity and craftsmanship, dating back to when Sir Vithal Das served as a personal advisor to the Nizams and Rajas of Hyderabad.