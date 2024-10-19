Step into the season with dazzling co-ord sets that dazzle

The festive season is here, and it’s time to upgrade your wardrobe and embrace the shimmering spirit of celebration. One essential trend that stands out this season is the versatile co-ord set. Perfectly crafted to blend style and comfort, these matching ensembles from Ordinaree allow you to effortlessly transition from festive gatherings to glamorous nights out. It features an array of stunning co-ord sets designed to make you shine.
Simran Choudhary, founder and creative director of Ordinaree, explains the inspiration behind the collection. “Our Shimmer Diwali collection captures the essence of festive lights with vibrant colours and luxurious fabrics. It’s all about blending tradition with modern flair, creating pieces that resonate with the joy of celebration.”
There is everything from elegantly tailored dresses to vibrant co-ord sets that make a bold statement. Whether you’re prepping for a festive soirée or simply indulging in a day of shopping, these pieces are designed to reflect your unique style while adding a celebratory touch to your wardrobe.
“Co-ord sets are perfect for the festive season. They allow you to express your individuality while remaining effortlessly chic. You can dress them up or down, making them incredibly versatile for any occasion,” Simran adds.
Among the highlights of thecollection, the Cobalt Radiance Co-ord Set truly shines. With its eye-catching hues and flowy silhouette, the outfit embodies the festive spirit beautifully. “The shimmering fabrics and intricate details of the set make it a must-have for any celebration. It’s perfect for lighting up your Diwali festivities,” says Simran.
The colours selected for this collection are vibrant and dynamic, designed to echo the fireworks of Diwali. Simran describes her vision, “I wanted to capture the vividness of the season, with rich shades that resonate with joy and togetherness. Each colour is a celebration of light, perfect for festive occasions.”
Crafted from plush materials like georgette, silk, and lurex, each piece in Ordinaree’s collection not only looks stunning but also feels incredible to wear. “We use intricate embellishments like sequins and mirror work to amplify the sparkle, ensuring that every garment feels festive and special,” explains Simran.
For those looking to make a statement this season, Simran suggests, “Go bold or go home. Choose vibrant colours and striking silhouettes that reflect your personality. Pair our dazzling outfits with statement accessories — oversized earrings or chunky bracelets — to enhance that festive vibe.”
Price starts at Rs 4,300. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin