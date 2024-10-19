Sunkissed style: Rock your vacation with these trendy shirts

The festive season is also the perfect time for vacations and exploring new destinations. It’s not just about the destinations you explore; it’s also about flaunting your style along the way. This year, vacation fashion is stepping up, and Dennison is leading the change with its chic vacation shirts that effortlessly transition from sun-soaked beaches to lively nightlife. “We wanted to create designs that evoke relaxation while still being stylish enough to turn heads, whether you’re lounging on the sand or exploring the local nightlife,” says founder Ashwini Seth.
Imagine yourself lounging by the ocean, the sun kissing your skin, and the gentle waves in the background. Dennison’s vacation shirts are crafted from lightweight, breathable fabrics like linen and cotton, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable while soaking up the sun.
With vibrant prints — from tropical florals to bold stripes — these shirts are designed to make a statement. As Ashwini notes, “Vibrant prints, bold colours, and effortless cuts reflect that carefree vacation spirit.” Plus, these shirts are quick-drying and easy to care for, so you can dive into the ocean and still look fresh for your next adventure.
As the sun dips below the horizon, it’s time to elevate your look. Dennison’s sophisticated vacation shirts allow you to transition seamlessly from day to night. You can elevate your style without sacrificing comfort with elegant details like contrast trims and tailored fits.
“Comfort is key when designing for all-day wear. Our shirts are tailored with relaxed fits, allowing freedom of movement, while maintaining a refined, sharp look,” Ashwini explains. Whether paired with casual shorts or tailored trousers, you’ll be ready for sunset cocktails or a beachfront dinner in style.
For the urban explorer, Dennison’s vacation shirts bring modern silhouettes and contemporary designs that balance style and functionality. With features like wrinkle-resistant fabrics and hidden pockets, these shirts are perfect for city adventures, ensuring you look sharp while discovering hidden gems.
Ashwini emphasises the importance of lightweight fabrics: “Linen and cotton are naturally breathable and moisture-absorbent, keeping you cool in hot, humid environments.” The versatility of these shirts means you can dress them up or down, making them ideal for any setting.
Styling tips:
Wondering how to style these vacation shirts? Ashwini has some tips:
* Beach look: Pair your shirt with swim shorts and leave it unbuttoned for a laid-back vibe.
* Sunset soirée: Tuck it into tailored shorts or chinos, roll up the sleeves, and complete the look with loafers or espadrilles.
* Urban exploration: Layer your shirt over a plain tee, team it with jeans or chinos, and finish off with stylish sneakers.
Price starts at Rs 999. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com