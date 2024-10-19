This homegrown label has exquisite weaves to brighten up your festive wardrobe

Starting out with just five saris in 2015, homegrown label WeaverStory has come a long way with a 30-member team, currently working with over 400 weavers from 10 different weaving clusters. Founder and creative head, Nishant Malhotra, started the label after witnessing the plight of the weavers in Varanasi. The label also meticulously designed and replicated saris worn by Kangana Ranaut who portrayed Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film. Besides many Bollywood celebs, including Rasika Dugal, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Divya Khosla, Shriya Saran, and Sonam Bajwa have been spotted in their creations. Nishant takes us through their latest festive collection, Aarambh.