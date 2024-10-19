This homegrown label has exquisite weaves to brighten up your festive wardrobe
Starting out with just five saris in 2015, homegrown label WeaverStory has come a long way with a 30-member team, currently working with over 400 weavers from 10 different weaving clusters. Founder and creative head, Nishant Malhotra, started the label after witnessing the plight of the weavers in Varanasi. The label also meticulously designed and replicated saris worn by Kangana Ranaut who portrayed Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film. Besides many Bollywood celebs, including Rasika Dugal, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Divya Khosla, Shriya Saran, and Sonam Bajwa have been spotted in their creations. Nishant takes us through their latest festive collection, Aarambh.
Tell us about the new collection. What was it inspired by?
Our collection Aarambh-New Beginnings encompasses Indian traditional trousseau wear, designed for today’s brides. As this new beginning unfurls, it brings with it a myriad of emotions, the excitement, the shringaar, the jitters of being a new bride — all blended into a tapestry of anticipation and joy. These meticulously crafted pieces celebrate tradition and craftsmanship.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
The kurta sets are exquisitely adorned with intricate hand embroidery, highlighting the luxurious craftsmanship of zardozi and aari techniques. Our saris feature stunning hand-embroidered Sanjab Borders, Firoza Bel patterns, Guldosi scalloped borders, and elegant Gota Mughal Jaal embroidery. The colour palette of Aarambh beautifully embraces Indian traditions with meena colours, showcasing a timeless selection of classic reds, maroons, and pinks, reflecting the rich cultural heritage and elegance that define this collection. Further, for this collection, we’ve carefully selected luxurious handloom fabrics, which are breathable and feasible, including pure raw silk, katan silk, chanderi, and moonga silk. There is a versatile range of ensembles, featuring A-line and straight-line kurta sets, along with an exquisite selection of saris and lehengas, each designed to cater to diverse style preferences and occasions.
What is your next collection about?
We have begun working on our prêt line for the upcoming season, maintaining the same elegant aesthetic as our main collection.
What is trending in terms of ethnic wear this festive season?
Intricate, minimalistic embroidery that celebrates the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship is timeless and will always remain in vogue, offering an elegant and enduring appeal that effortlessly transcends trends.