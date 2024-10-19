‘Wear what you feel comfortable in’: Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is known for her glamour and her top-notch style, which is indeed a fashion inspiration for many. The fashionista has made a mark in the film industry and as the brand ambassador for Zoya (House of Tata), she recently launched the brand’s new collection called Alive. In a fun chat with CE, Sonam talks about her fashion choices and being part of the brand.

Can you tell us about your collaboration with Zoya?

I connect with Zoya because their pieces have personal meaning, just like jewellery should. Their collections, like Alive, My Embrace, and Her Becoming, resonate with me due to their timeless elegance and the storytelling behind each design.

What do you like about the brand?

I like how every piece from Zoya carries its own unique story. Zoya’s Alive collection, inspired by wildflowers, beautifully symbolises a woman’s spirit in all its glory. The patented Zoya Bloom Cut is stunning, with its ability to catch light and make the stone sparkle brilliantly. The vibrant and optimistic colour palette perfectly captures the essence of a free-spirited woman.

How would you define fashion?

For me, fashion is a form of self-expression, just like acting. It’s about expressing creativity and sensibility and telling a story through what you wear.

What makes your style unique?

Everyone has a unique fashion style. Whether it’s simple, delicate pieces or bold, maximalist ones, I wear what resonates with my personal style and comfort.

What are the jewellery pieces that you like from the latest collection?

Zoya’s Alive collection has really caught my eye, especially a necklace called Dancing in the Wind with a stunning citrine stone. The vibrancy of their colour palettes and attention to detail really appeals to me.

What’s your comfort wear?

I usually am comfortable in everything I wear and that’s why I wear it. But at home, PJs or kaftans are my go-to.

How do social media fashion trends affect you today?

Well you definitely have to credit them for expressing creativity in so many different ways. Original fashion styles from the 90s have had pretty much a rebirth due to social media so it’s definitely helping fashion evolve and reach global heights with the internet.

Do you have any fashion suggestions for people who see you as an inspiration?

My only suggestion is: Wear something you are truly comfortable in. Don’t get sucked into any pressures and just enjoy what you wear.

Story by Shreya Veronica