Turn heads and make a statement this festive season with Drawn's art-inspired ensembles

What inspired the concept behind this art-inspired collection?

I’ve always been a huge admirer of Lucie's work. She has created stunning artworks for some of the most iconic brands around the world, so having her collaborate with Drawn was a tremendous privilege and honour. What I absolutely love about her work is her bold and brazen take on florals —modern yet soft. We wanted to bring her iconic brushstrokes to Drawn. This format of bold, expressive florals is something we hadn’t explored in our prints before, so we were thrilled to have her as part of it.

How do you balance boldness with elegance in your pieces?

The boldness in our collection comes directly from our prints. We allow the art to truly stand out, ensuring it becomes the statement. Our designs, on the other hand, are kept simple, wearable, and effortlessly elegant. This balance is intentional because we think about the customer who’s wearing it — someone bold, confident, and powerful, yet with a refined sense of elegance. Our pieces are designed for women who aren’t afraid to make a statement, but do so with grace and sophistication.

How do you envision these statement pieces enhancing the festive spirit during occasions like Diwali and holiday gatherings?

Our collection is a big, bright burst of colour that perfectly complements the festive spirit. During occasions like Diwali or holiday gatherings, these pieces allow you to stand out effortlessly while staying comfortable throughout the celebrations. They’re designed to bring joy and vibrancy to any gathering, and they’re easy to wear, making them ideal for the festive season when you want to look radiant but also feel relaxed.

What types of materials and techniques are used in this collection, and how do they contribute to the vibrancy and uniqueness of each piece?

For this collection, we’ve primarily focused on printing techniques to translate the artwork onto fabrics, staying true to the artist’s original practice. We work closely with our artists to ensure that every brushstroke is captured in its fullest expression, keeping the vibrancy of the original artwork intact. This approach ensures that each piece feels dynamic and unique, celebrating the beauty of the art itself.

Price starts at Rs 5,499. Available online.