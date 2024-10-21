Turn heads and make a statement this festive season with Drawn's art-inspired ensembles

This festive season, step out in style with Drawn’s art-inspired collection, where boldness meets elegance in a celebration of colour and creativity. Founded by Rhea Bhattacharyya, Drawn offers an array of ready-to-wear pieces that redefine festive dressing with their vibrant hues, dramatic details, and eye-catching silhouettes. Each garment is a work of art, designed to empower the wearer with confidence and flair.
Embrace the festive spirit by adorning yourself in statement pieces that exude vibrancy and individuality. Whether it’s a stunning print or an avant-garde silhouette, Drawn’s collection invites you to break away from the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary. Perfect for Diwali celebrations, holiday gatherings, or any festive occasion, these ensembles are designed to ensure all eyes are on you as you celebrate in style. This season, don’t just blend in — step out boldly and let your wardrobe speak for you with the striking colours and creative craftsmanship of Drawn. Combining innovative designs with timeless appeal, the collection ensures you’re always the center of attention. Each piece tells a unique story of joy, creativity, and celebration, making it the perfect choice for anyone who loves to express themselves through fashion.
We talk to Rhea Bhattacharyya to know more about the collection:
What inspired the concept behind this art-inspired collection?
I’ve always been a huge admirer of Lucie's work. She has created stunning artworks for some of the most iconic brands around the world, so having her collaborate with Drawn was a tremendous privilege and honour. What I absolutely love about her work is her bold and brazen take on florals —modern yet soft. We wanted to bring her iconic brushstrokes to Drawn. This format of bold, expressive florals is something we hadn’t explored in our prints before, so we were thrilled to have her as part of it.
How do you balance boldness with elegance in your pieces?
The boldness in our collection comes directly from our prints. We allow the art to truly stand out, ensuring it becomes the statement. Our designs, on the other hand, are kept simple, wearable, and effortlessly elegant. This balance is intentional because we think about the customer who’s wearing it — someone bold, confident, and powerful, yet with a refined sense of elegance. Our pieces are designed for women who aren’t afraid to make a statement, but do so with grace and sophistication.
How do you envision these statement pieces enhancing the festive spirit during occasions like Diwali and holiday gatherings?
Our collection is a big, bright burst of colour that perfectly complements the festive spirit. During occasions like Diwali or holiday gatherings, these pieces allow you to stand out effortlessly while staying comfortable throughout the celebrations. They’re designed to bring joy and vibrancy to any gathering, and they’re easy to wear, making them ideal for the festive season when you want to look radiant but also feel relaxed.
What types of materials and techniques are used in this collection, and how do they contribute to the vibrancy and uniqueness of each piece?
For this collection, we’ve primarily focused on printing techniques to translate the artwork onto fabrics, staying true to the artist’s original practice. We work closely with our artists to ensure that every brushstroke is captured in its fullest expression, keeping the vibrancy of the original artwork intact. This approach ensures that each piece feels dynamic and unique, celebrating the beauty of the art itself.
Price starts at Rs 5,499. Available online.