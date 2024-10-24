Actress Lahoma Bhattacharya flaunts four Diwali looks from designer Arjun Agarwal's latest edit

With the festival of lights less than a week away, how can we not be fashionably ready for the same? Diwali fashion is incomplete without dollops of shimmer and shine with a bit of subtle elegance thrown in. And no one quite does it so effortlessly than Kolkata’s own Arjun Agarwal. The couturier’s eponymous label stands of understated glam and his latest winter wedding-festive edit Lumina Luxe is what we feel perfectly embodies the festive spirit. Without wasting time, we thought of depicting four gorgeous Diwali looks with ensembles from the exquisite range. The looks, caringly constructed by stylist Utsab Ganguly and makeup artist Bhaskar Biswas, have been ritzily carried by the young and vivacious actress Lahoma Bhattacharya. Excerpts from a chat with Arjun on his latest collection.