Actress Lahoma Bhattacharya flaunts four Diwali looks from designer Arjun Agarwal's latest edit
With the festival of lights less than a week away, how can we not be fashionably ready for the same? Diwali fashion is incomplete without dollops of shimmer and shine with a bit of subtle elegance thrown in. And no one quite does it so effortlessly than Kolkata’s own Arjun Agarwal. The couturier’s eponymous label stands of understated glam and his latest winter wedding-festive edit Lumina Luxe is what we feel perfectly embodies the festive spirit. Without wasting time, we thought of depicting four gorgeous Diwali looks with ensembles from the exquisite range. The looks, caringly constructed by stylist Utsab Ganguly and makeup artist Bhaskar Biswas, have been ritzily carried by the young and vivacious actress Lahoma Bhattacharya. Excerpts from a chat with Arjun on his latest collection.
Tell us about your fall-winter wedding-festive collection in detail.
Our festive collection, called the Lumina Luxe, embodies the essence of luxury and glamour, perfect for fall-winter weddings and festive occasions. This exquisite range boasts an array of statement pieces, including flowy cocktail dupattas that exude elegance and sophistication, ideal for sangeet ceremonies or cocktail parties. The collection’s colour palette is carefully curated to evoke warmth and sophistication, featuring rich jewel tones, metallic hues and subtle neutrals. Each piece is crafted to make a statement, ensuring the wearer feels confident and stylish. Attention to detail is paramount, with intricate metallic embroidery adding a touch of luxury and opulence. Lumina Luxe is designed to make every individual shine at their festive events. Our team has meticulously crafted each piece to balance traditional elegance with modern sophistication, resulting in truly show-stopping outfits.
What is the idea behind the collection?
The idea behind Lumina Luxe is to create unforgettable looks for brides and grooms’ cocktail sangeet ceremonies. We drew inspiration from the vibrant lighting of these events and aimed to capture the celebratory atmosphere through our unique metallic embroidery technique. Our primary focus was to ensure the outfits are lightweight, comfortable and reflective of the couple’s personal style. We considered the importance of comfort during prolonged events and crafted pieces that exude style without compromising on wearability. Our design team meticulously crafted each piece to balance traditional elegance with modern sophistication, resulting in truly show-stopping outfits.
What are the unique design aesthetics that make this collection different from your previous ones?
This collection boasts our signature fine metallic embroidery, exclusively available at Arjun Agarwal. Also, our unwavering commitment to client comfort sets us apart. Each piece from our label balances style with wearability, allowing individuals to shine without compromising on ease. Our expertise lies in crafting eccentric artwork that defies conventional trends, creating a truly unique look. Attention to detail and dedication to quality ensure that every outfit exceeds expectations.
What’s trending this Diwali season?
This Diwali, opt for timeless and stylish fashion outfits that transcend fleeting trends. Embrace classic designs that exude sophistication and poise. Invest in pieces that stand the test of time, rather than succumbing to fast fashion. Consider incorporating statement pieces, subtle accents and personal style to elevate your festive look. Balance bold colours with neutral tones and accessorise thoughtfully.
What are this year’s festive wardrobe must-haves?
A well-curated festive wardrobe requires variety and comfort. Essential items include short kurtas with trousers, traditional bandhgalas, stylish footwear and ombre kurtas. Attention to detail is crucial, for example, the right footwear complements the overall look. Accessorise thoughtfully to elevate your style.
What are the ways one can accessorise festive looks?
Balance is key when accessorising. The right jewellery, watches, and shoes create a polished, classy appearance. Careful planning ensures a harmonious balance between elegance and sophistication. Consider the occasion, personal style and outfit colour palette when selecting accessories.
Tell us about your bridal collection and bridal trends for this winter.
Our bridal cocktail sangeet lehengas for women are designed for modern brides who prefer lightweight, flowy and contemporary silhouettes. We celebrate womanhood and the power of modern women who make their own choices. Each piece is crafted to make the bride feel confident, stylish and unforgettable.
What will trend big time in bridesmaids looks this winter?
Experiment with bold colours and silhouettes including clean necklines, elegant backs, comfortable shoes, layered silhouettes, linear embroidery. Embrace individuality and stand out from the crowd. Remember the words of Coco Chanel that beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We’re excited to launch Lumina Luxe and besides this beautiful collection, we are all set to introduce new lines of party shirts and co-ord shirt sets. Expect versatile, stylish pieces that bridge the gap between overdressing and making a style statement. Like Cristobal Balenciaga, we also believe that, “the details are the life of the dress.”
How do you include sustainability in your collections?
At Arjun Agarwal, sustainability is prioritised through biodegradable fabrics and minimised wastage. Our goal is to create stunning outfits that contribute to an environmentally conscious fashion industry.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
The iconic Lady Gaga inspires us with her distinct style, fearlessly pushing fashion boundaries. Her unwavering confidence makes every outfit a statement.
Any Bollywood celebrity you would love to dress up?
Hrithik Roshan’s impeccable style and versatility make him an exciting potential client. His ability to blend elegance and charm seamlessly aligns with our design aesthetic.
Emerging actress Lahoma Bhattacharya takes us through her festive fashion choices and upcoming work.
Fashion choices.
I rarely fit into just one specific style or archetype — we women are far more complex than that and thankfully so. My style entirely depends on how I’m feeling on a given day — I can wear my comfiest set of pyjamas just as much as I love adorning a fitted gown. My everyday style is classic and laid back, and I believe in wearing clean, simple basics. I save my OTT dressing for the festive season when I thoroughly enjoy wearing outfits in bold or rich colours, bejewelled with sequins. My favourite colour is mint and my favourite outfit at the moment has to be an ivory Benarasi sari gifted by my mother this Puja.
Five wardrobe essentials.
A classic white shirt, linen pants, statement jumpsuit, a wrap dress, and my cherished satin PJ set.
Favourite accessories.
I love a structured tote bag, nude pumps and oversized sunglasses for everyday wear. My most prized accessory this Diwali is a pair of chandbalis (again, borrowed from my mother), which was made using the old Bengal filigree technique.
Diwali fashion for you.
I am an absolute traditionalist during Diwali. Comfortable shararas are my usual go-to, but I enjoy wearing saris on festive days. I often drape saris differently to experiment with my look. Oh, and I always add a little sparkle to it.
Diwali buys this year.
I enjoy purchasing items for the home every Diwali. This year, I purchased an antique brass oil lamp and urlis.
Your Diwali makeup & hair styles.
Gold shimmery eyes, berry lips topped with gloss for that added shine and a sleek bun is my signature look.
Your plans for this Kali Puja and Diwali.
I hope to join my mother for this year’s midnight rituals and fast for the Kali Puja. We usually clean the house; light diyas, pray to the mother goddess Kali to protect and bless us. This year we are forgoing lavish festivities for a simpler, more mindful celebration. What we’d really like to focus on, is quality time with family and loved ones.
Your fondest Diwali memories.
This time of the year is the season of the spooks (Halloween in the West and Bhoot Chaturdashi here). During my growing up years, my celebrations would start with Bhoot Chaturdashi, our very own version of Halloween. From lighting 14 earthen lamps, to listening to my grandmother’s collection of ghost stories, these are my fondest childhood memories around Kali Puja. Every dark corner of the house would be illuminated. As I grew older, I’ve learnt to cherish Diwali without firecrackers and in a more responsible and eco-friendly manner.
Diwali delights.
Many assume that I don’t eat much because of my professional commitments, but I really wish I were that disciplined when it came to festive indulgence. I receive a lot of festive gift hampers and I religiously open each one of them and sample all the sweets and chocolates they contain — Bhoger Khichuri, Niramish Kosha Manghsho, Phuchka, Chaat, Coconut Barfis, Kaaju Katlis, I could go on and on.
The latest content you watched and liked.
I enjoyed watching Nobody Wants This, The Bear and Laapataa Ladies.
Upcoming works:
I’m always exploring exciting opportunities and there are a few projects in the works that I’m really looking forward to.