Some last moment guide to your Diwali shopping spree!

If your Diwali shopping spree hasn't yet started and you're still scouring the net to search for the right gifts for your loved ones, here's some last minute help from us. We've curated a nice mix of accessories to choose from which are both useful and stylish.
Sustainable fun
Homegrown eyewear brand COCO LENI recently launched its sustainable ready-to-wear collection featuring frames for sunglasses and glasses handmade by women artisans from Goa. The frames are made from bio-acetate, an eco-friendly biodegradable alternative to traditional plastics. Each piece is tailor made to fit your face by skilled artisans who make these wonderful nature inspired pieces, one pair at a time.
Price on request. Available online.
On the go!
This Diwali, when you're unsure what gift to buy, look no further than Aeropostale at Bagline. Spoil your partner, pamper your siblings, or show your parents some extra love with these thoughtful and sleek backpacks and chic crossbody bags to trendy handbags, wallets, belts, and business cases. Each piece blends fashion with practicality, making them a perfect choice for everyone.
Price on request. Available online.
Watch out
These beautiful smartwatches for women launched by Moise are perhaps the sleekest accessoires u can pair up with your Diwali outfits. NoiseFit Diva 2, an elegant addition to the label's women-centric Shine by Noise range has both elegance and functionality in mind, featuring a sleek dial, a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display, and an enhanced Female Health Suite, including improved cycle tracking, phase-specific tips, and a detailed cycle calendar. The beautiful pieces are available in attractive shades of rose pink, silver blue, black, among others.
Price on request. Available online.
My heart goes Shalala!
For a festive yet comfortable look, choose from Aza Fashion’s luxurious sharara sets in vibrant shades of maroon, emerald, and royal blue. The dazzling sets feature rich fabrics and mirror detailing. Pair them with heavy jhumkas and bangles to rock the Diwali look.
Price on request. Available online.
Capturing moments
Planning a trip this festive weekend? Capture the moments of joy and fun with Qubo DashCam Pro 3K - ideal for all the everyday commuters including avid road trippers. With its advanced 5MP front camera and 2MP rear camera powered by the Sony IMX 335 sensor, this dashcam ensures crystal-clear recordings, capturing every journey in detail. The dashcam is certainly a thoughtful gift for you to light up someone’s Diwali by keeping their journey safe, no matter wherever the road takes them.
Price on request. Available online.
Ear to ear
This exquisite pair of ear cuffs by Theaa is adorned with cascading chains of delicate leaves, making for a truly unique Diwali gift. Reminiscent of the timeless romance of Romeo & Juliet, these earrings exude elegance and sophistication with every graceful movement.
Price on request. Available online.
Skin Spiel
This festive season, get a glowing skin with the TAC Essentials Gift Box. Featuring Kumkumadi facewash for a deep cleanse, a hydrating moisturizer, glow-enhancing face oil, and soothing Ayurvedic soaps, this luxe skincare collection is perfect for festive gifting.
Price on request. Available online.
Pretty in pink
This raspberry pink wrap dress from Nouria is elegant and versatile and has a modern wrap silhouette, and adjustable tie waist. Featuring embellished cuffs, the outfit offers comfort and style and is designed to transition effortlessly from day to night, making it an ideal choice for festive gatherings and beyond.
Price on request. Available online.
Fine taste
Elevate your accessory game this Diwali with a touch of personalization. Simsum's stunning 14k hallmarked gold initial necklace is designed to add an extra edge of elegance to any look. With its captivating design, it’s the perfect blend of trendsetting charm and festive flair.
Price on request. Available online.
Drape story
Elevate Diwali looks with Maisolos' stunning electric blue georgette draped sari, paired with a dazzling mirror work blouse. This vibrant ensemble combines effortless elegance with a touch of festive sparkle, making it the perfect choice for celebrating the season in style.
Price on request. Available online.
Ethnic charm
If you like wearing beautiful kurtis then settle for Vaaya's new Ritual collection that has some amazing options.These handcrafted luxe krutis come in vivid festive colours and silhouettes. Choose from the vibrant red, pink, gold and black options to exude some glam charm this Diwali.
Price on request. Available online.
Retro vibes
Go retro this Diwali with some chic chunky aviators and oval frames from luxe eyewear label Opium. The UV-protected sunglasses are crafted with precision. Choose from the bold, oversized frames, sleek aviators, or colourful tinted lenses. These nostalgic designs combine classic vintage vibes with a modern twist, making them the perfect accessory for anyone looking to make a bold fashion statement.
Price on request. Available online.
Eye spy
Focally, a pioneer in wearable technology, just launched Spectunes – a groundbreaking line of smart eyewear that seamlessly blends cutting-edge audio technology with stylish design. These smart glasses offer immersive audio experiences without the need for earbuds or bulky headphones. With integrated open-ear audio and touch controls, these glasses are perfect for those who want to stay connected while enjoying music, podcasts, or taking calls, all without compromising on style.