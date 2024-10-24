Some last moment guide to your Diwali shopping spree!

Capturing moments

Planning a trip this festive weekend? Capture the moments of joy and fun with Qubo DashCam Pro 3K - ideal for all the everyday commuters including avid road trippers. With its advanced 5MP front camera and 2MP rear camera powered by the Sony IMX 335 sensor, this dashcam ensures crystal-clear recordings, capturing every journey in detail. The dashcam is certainly a thoughtful gift for you to light up someone’s Diwali by keeping their journey safe, no matter wherever the road takes them.

Price on request. Available online.