Designer duo Rishi and Vibhuti take us through their new collection, Tamasha
Designer RIshi and Vibhuti’s latest collection Tamasha: The Enchanted Circus, unveiled at the recently concluded LFW x FDCI event was a vibrant, colourful carnival of attires designed for the festive occasions. This time around, the designers focused on vibrant colours like olive green, violet, purple, red, and teal blue. The myriad silhouettes included Kalidar kurtas and angrakhas, and frilly and ruffled saris, besides cropped pants and tops with flowing robes, draped skirts, shararas, tunics, palazzos, slinky gowns, pre-stitched saris, kurtis, and draped resort wear. Vibhuti takes us through the same.
Tell us about your new collection.
Our latest collection is a celebration of bold and vibrant energy. The cuts and silhouettes are playful yet elegant, ranging from structured lehengas and draped saris to flowy cape sets and embellished bralettes. We’ve focused on using luxurious fabrics like silk, organza, and velvet, combined with intricate hand embroidery, shell trims, and braid detailing to give the collection an extra festive sparkle.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Tamasha is all about capturing the joy and chaos of a whimsical carnival, blending nostalgia with the exuberance of festivities. We wanted to create pieces that reflect the unpredictability and playful nature of life, with each outfit telling it's own story. It's a fun, larger-than-life collection, designed for people who want to stand out and embrace their own uniqueness.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
Compared to our previous collections, Tamasha is bolder, with a more eclectic use of patterns and textures. We’ve also introduced more experimental silhouettes like capes and fishtail skirts, combining them with our signature vibrant prints. There’s a heightened sense of drama in this line, which we haven’t explored before.
How do you approach sustainability?
We consciously source organic fabrics and incorporate recycled materials like polyester into our designs. We also focus on creating timeless pieces rather than just one-off outfits. Our handcrafting processes minimise waste, while keeping the quality intact.
What is your design philosophy?
It revolves around creating garments that tell a story and evoke emotions. We believe in combining tradition with modern sensibilities, focusing on intricate detailing, rich textiles, and bold use of colour. Above all, we design for individuals who aren’t afraid to stand out and embrace their uniqueness.
What are your plans with the label?
We plan to continue expanding our reach while staying true to our artistic roots. Our focus will remain on creating bold, memorable pieces, while also exploring sustainable practices and collaborations.
Tell us about your upcoming spring-summer collection?
We’ll explore softer hues with a focus on lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen. Expect flowy, breezy silhouettes and a fresh take on traditional Indian motifs. This collection will be about understated elegance, blending casual chic with a touch of whimsy.