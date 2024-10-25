Designer Maheka Mirpuri’s new edit evokes the queen in you
A designer, jewellery creator and philanthropist, Maheka Mirpuri’s new collection, Modern Maharani, draws inspiration from the classic allure of Gayatri Devi, the bold glamour of Sita Devi, and the unapologetic strength of Kate Sharma from Bridgerton. It celebrates a redefined royalty for the modern age, blending tradition with modernity to come up with bold statements that express power, independence, and timeless sophistication. Maheka tells us more about the new edit.
Tell us about the collection.
Modern Maharani embodies the convergence of regal heritage and contemporary flair. It is a tribute to timeless elegance, infused with modernity. The collection features a rich palette of jewel tones — emerald greens, royal blues, and antique golds — that evoke grandeur and sophistication. We’ve curated an array of luxurious fabrics, including brocades, Banarasis, Patolas, and Paithanis, each interwoven with intricate hand-embroidery. The silhouettes oscillate between structured, canvas-embellished jackets and fluid lehengas, and traditional drapery with avant-garde cuts. This collection speaks to the empowered woman — bold, audacious, yet intrinsically tied to her heritage.
How does this collection differ from your previous ones?
This collection marks a distinct evolution, as it merges classical opulence with modern irreverence. The Modern Maharani’s aesthetic celebrates a bold narrative — one of iconic nostalgia. Unique motifs like Nandi and parrots add a playful yet majestic dimension, while printed canvases of legendary faces evoke an era gone by, reimagined for today’s queen.
How do you approach sustainability?
It’s an inherent part of my design ethos. I am deeply committed to using ethically sourced fabrics and preserving traditional craftsmanship. Each piece is carefully handcrafted by local artisans, supporting their communities while ensuring the quality and longevity of the garment. I believe in creating heirloom pieces — timeless designs that transcend trends and foster a more thoughtful and conscious approach to fashion.
What is your design philosophy?
I seek to craft garments that tell a story — rich in heritage, yet forward thinking in design. Fashion, for me, is not just about adornment, but about making an impact—both aesthetically and emotionally.
What inspires you?
Inspiration is everywhere—whether it’s in the intricate artistry of ancient textiles, the vibrancy of nature, or the strength and grace of the women I meet. Travel allows me to discover new techniques and artisanal crafts, which I reinterpret with a fresh perspective. My collections are also deeply inspired by the idea of legacy, celebrating the beauty of history while carving a path for the modern woman.
Your favourite fashion icon.
Maharani Gayatri Devi — she epitomised effortless grace, blending traditional Indian attire with Western silhouettes in a way that was both timeless and forward-thinking.