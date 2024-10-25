Designer Simmi Saboo’s latest edit is a homage to the Kashmir’s cultural heritage
Homegrown label 17:17 by Simmi Saboo made an impression at the LFWxFDCI this year with the highly anticipated launch of its latest collection, Zooni. The jazzy edit celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, masterfully combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design elements. Inspired by the timeless beauty of Kashmiri prints, Zooni is a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship that defines Simmi Saboo’s design aesthetic. Each piece is crafted from luxurious silks, shimmering golds, and delicate tissues. It features intricate Kashmiri embroidery juxtaposed with vibrant digital floral patterns, offering a modern take on traditional wear. The collection has an array of contemporary Indian silhouettes, such as elegantly draped saris, regal lehengas, and chic kurta sets, structured pantsuits, kaftans and capes in jewel tones, earthy neutrals and gold accents. “Zooni is a heartfelt tribute to the rich tapestry of Kashmiri heritage. Each piece in this collection draws inspiration from the intricate patterns of traditional kalin, weaving stories of the region’s vibrant culture. As I explored the deep-rooted artistry of Kashmir, I felt a profound connection with its history and craftsmanship. The colours and designs reflect not just aesthetics, but also the resilience and spirit of the people. Through Zooni, I aim at celebrating this heritage, bringing a piece of Kashmir’s soul into everyday life. It’s more than a collection — it’s a journey of love, memory, and cultural pride,” says Simmi, who specialises in graphics and digital prints.
How different is it from your previous collections?
Compared to past collections, Zooni places a stronger emphasis on storytelling through heritage and a more pronounced fusion of old and new. This collection features a broader range of silhouettes and textures, appealing to a more diverse audience while remaining rooted in cultural narratives.
What are the autumn-winter fashion trends?
Rich jewel tones that evoke warmth and elegance, layered silhouettes, metallic accents, and combining different fabrics like velvet, silk, and lace for depth.
What are the winter festive wardrobe must-haves?
The must-haves are statement Anarkalis, luxurious capes, embroidered shawls, and tailored jumpsuits.
What is your design philosophy?
It revolves around storytelling through fashion, celebrating cultural heritage while embracing modern aesthetics. I believe in creating pieces that resonate with personal identity and history, allowing wearers to express themselves authentically. I draw inspiration from nature, art and culture, and travel.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
Kareena Kapoor Khan — she embodies grace and elegance while effortlessly blending traditional and modern styles.
Tell us about your upcoming spring-summer edit?
It will feature lightweight fabrics like cotton and silk blends, and have a vibrant colour palette inspired by blooming flowers and natural landscapes. There will be playful silhouettes like flowy maxi dresses, cropped tops with wide-leg trousers, and playful co-ord sets replete with heritage embroidery.