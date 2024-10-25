Designer Ujjawal Dubey’s new range celebrates human contradictions
Designer Ujjawal Dubey’s menswear label Antar-Agni unveiled its subtly flamboyant collection called Two-Faced at the recently held LFWxFDCI event. The designer took us through the impressive line in this hearty chat.
Tell us about your new collection.
Two-Faced is inspired by the duality within all of us. The colour palette includes shades of charcoal, black, aubergine, and forest green, with metallic accents and tissue fabrics adding dimension. The silhouettes range from sharply structured Western-inspired cuts, to more fluid and simple forms, with embellishments reflecting both simplicity and heavy decoration.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The collection explores the concept of duality and balance within us, celebrating the contradictions that make us human. It is told through three chapters: render, wander, and surrender, each representing different aspects of the human experience.
How is this collection different from your previous ones?
The theme of duality and a more introspective approach to design sets this collection apart from the previous ones. It balances structure with fluidity, and tradition with innovation — elements that might not have been as prominently featured in earlier collections.
How do you approach sustainability at Antar-Agni?
We prefer to describe ourselves as a conscious brand rather than just sustainable. For us, sustainability is not just about the materials we use, but also about conserving resources and ensuring ethical treatment of our employees. We aim at being mindful of both the environment and the people involved in the process.
How experimental are men getting in fashion now?
Men are embracing new styles more than ever before. There’s been a noticeable shift in societal mindsets reflected in their choices. Many men are no longer concerned about looking ‘too feminine’ which allows for more freedom and experimentation in fashion.
What’s your design philosophy?
It revolves around balancing opposites. Inspiration comes from the contradictions and complexities of human nature.
What inspires you as a designer?
Architecture, cinema, and music. Architecture influences the structure and form of the designs, blending functionality with aesthetics. Cinema inspires storytelling, adding depth and emotion to each collection. Music brings rhythm and movement, shaping the flow and energy of the garments.
What are your plans with the label?
This collection is a stepping stone to many new avenues and explorations. The idea is to constantly evolve and keep pushing creative boundaries.