This global bag label’s maiden travel luggage collection is sturdy and stylish
Renowned bag label Tiger Marron’s collection, Elite Nomad, addresses the practical challenges that travellers frequently face. “The inspiration behind this collection came from observing the hassles people encounter, especially when travelling with cabin baggage. We wanted to create a solution that combines both style and functionality,” says Tiger, founder of the six-year-old label. One of the standout features of the collection is their innovative harness system, designed to attach seamlessly atop the hard case. This harness, which features six pockets (two small and one large on each side), allows travellers to organise essentials like laptops, tablets, passports, and headphones without the need to open their main luggage at security checkpoints. The cabin bag itself isn’t just about practicality, it’s also a visual statement. Its hard case features a sleek, sophisticated sheen and ridges, making it incredibly durable. Additionally, it features a detachable travel passport wallet for convenience. The label has opted for elegant shades that are subtle yet rich enough to catch the eyes. The label’s founder chats with us about the same and more.
How do you approach sustainability?
We use 30 per cent energy savings machines, 50 per cent water saving technology in hardware. We have ETP plants that allow us to reuse water five times. We also have our very own recipe for upcycled vegan leather, and we use ethically sourced leather.
How experimental are men getting with travel luggage now?
Modern travellers are looking for pieces that combine practicality with a sense of individuality, and this has led to a shift in how brands design for men on the go. We’re seeing more men opt for travel accessories and luggage with distinctive colours, unique textures, and innovative features that make a statement. Tech-friendly elements like multifunctional bags, easy-access compartments, and convertible pieces are highly sought after.
Which celebrity do you think has great travel style?
David Beckham has mastered the art of blending comfort with sophistication, creating a look that’s both effortless and polished — perfect for travel. Harry Styles is another celebrity who frequently incorporates accessories and leather handbags into his outfits and is known for his daring and eclectic fashion sense.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We have a festive collection and equestrian-themed saddle collection. The former is heavily focused on being unique when it comes to hardware and colours. These pieces will be used by the Indian diaspora for Diwali, weddings, Christmas, and New Year. We have designed a gorgeous new collection for spring summer that will feature saddles, stirrups, and equestrian silhouettes, which exude elegance and sophistication, all while playing on shapes.