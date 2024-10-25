This global bag label’s maiden travel luggage collection is sturdy and stylish

Renowned bag label Tiger Marron’s collection, Elite Nomad, addresses the practical challenges that travellers frequently face. “The inspiration behind this collection came from observing the hassles people encounter, especially when travelling with cabin baggage. We wanted to create a solution that combines both style and functionality,” says Tiger, founder of the six-year-old label. One of the standout features of the collection is their innovative harness system, designed to attach seamlessly atop the hard case. This harness, which features six pockets (two small and one large on each side), allows travellers to organise essentials like laptops, tablets, passports, and headphones without the need to open their main luggage at security checkpoints. The cabin bag itself isn’t just about practicality, it’s also a visual statement. Its hard case features a sleek, sophisticated sheen and ridges, making it incredibly durable. Additionally, it features a detachable travel passport wallet for convenience. The label has opted for elegant shades that are subtle yet rich enough to catch the eyes. The label’s founder chats with us about the same and more.