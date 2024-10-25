This women’s clothing label’s pre-fall 2024 collection, 'Modern Heroine', utilises symbols of masculinity as its key muses

While previous collections from Qua embraced the principles of modern elegance, the Modern Heroine delves deeper into the nuances of versatility and intentionality. “This collection is about Modern Armour, where each piece is crafted not just for specific occasions but for the various roles women play in their lives,” she elaborates. One of the hallmarks of this pre-fall edit is its discerning selection of materials, marrying luxury with practicality. Cotton, poly-viscose blends with stretch, liquid satins, fluid crêpes and chiffons lend an ethereal look, while high-quality denim makes an appearance throughout the collection. The colour palette is a study in contrasts — both muted and bold. Deep inky blacks and rich navies form the foundation and soft neutrals — cool whites and gentle greys — introduce balance and calm. Beneath this restraint are earthy tobaccos and deep terracottas.

INR 1,995 onwards. Available online.