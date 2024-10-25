This women’s clothing label’s pre-fall 2024 collection, 'Modern Heroine', utilises symbols of masculinity as its key muses

In a world where fashion is ever-evolving, Qua, a Gurgaon-based clothing brand co-founded by Divya Agarwal and Rupanshi Agarwal, is reshaping the meaning of power dressing for the modern Indian woman. Their latest pre-fall 2024 collection, titled Modern Heroine, is a testament to this vision, offering a thoughtful reinterpretation of power through style. Boasting an impressive array of 36 meticulously designed pieces, this collection speaks to the complexities of femininity in today’s world, celebrating strength in all its forms.
“Rather than viewing power as mere dominance, we recognise that true strength resides in quiet confidence and introspection. Each piece in he collection is designed to empower women, offering versatility that adapts to their many roles. The Modern Heroine is not defined by a singular story; she embodies a rich tapestry of experiences that shape her identity,” shares Divya Agarwal, co-founder and creative director.
The collection captures the essence of the contemporary woman — sensual yet serious, powerful but never intimidating, sophisticated yet unrestrained. This is where hyper-elegance seamlessly intersects with utilitarian functionality. Trench coats and tuxedos, traditionally seen as symbols of masculinity, are key muses for this edit. Floor-sweeping lengths, fluid satins, contoured bodices and hand-draped cascading details provide a hyper-elegant contrast to androgynous elements like trench details, tux collars, structured tailoring and cargo pants.
“The edit reinterprets these timeless elements through a contemporary lens. It’s a dialogue between past and present, where classic tailoring meets subversive innovation. The satin cape coat, with its cascading drape and trench-inspired form or the sculpted double-breasted tux dress, evokes a sense of structure, yet remains fluid and adaptive to the woman who wears it,” she reveals. This juxtaposition of masculine tailoring with feminine silhouettes defines the collection. It’s an interplay of strength and softness, formality and ease, designed to reflect the multifaceted lives of women today.
While previous collections from Qua embraced the principles of modern elegance, the Modern Heroine delves deeper into the nuances of versatility and intentionality. “This collection is about Modern Armour, where each piece is crafted not just for specific occasions but for the various roles women play in their lives,” she elaborates. One of the hallmarks of this pre-fall edit is its discerning selection of materials, marrying luxury with practicality. Cotton, poly-viscose blends with stretch, liquid satins, fluid crêpes and chiffons lend an ethereal look, while high-quality denim makes an appearance throughout the collection. The colour palette is a study in contrasts — both muted and bold. Deep inky blacks and rich navies form the foundation and soft neutrals — cool whites and gentle greys — introduce balance and calm. Beneath this restraint are earthy tobaccos and deep terracottas.
INR 1,995 onwards. Available online.