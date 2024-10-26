Six new clothing collections to keep in mind for Diwali shopping this week

Women’s ethnic wear brand Soch is back with yet another edit of a glamorous festive collection for Deepavali 2024. Shop for vibrant anarkalis, saris, salwar suits, lehenga sets, ethnic gowns and more from their exclusive collection in collaboration with Maheep Kapoor from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. INR 799 onwards. Across stores.
Fabindia Festive Clothing is all set to redefine festive fashion with its latest Svarnim Collection 2024, a celebration of India’s cultural heritage and where tradition meets sophistication. Explore offerings such as handcrafted kurtas with embroidery, jamdani saris, bandhgala jackets, a range of handcrafted jewellery, curated gift boxes and lots more! INR 265 onwards. Across stores.
The festivities have brought back the Firefly collection at Nicobar and this season the label’s designers drew inspiration from the ‘Bride of the Rain,’ an image of a Saharan wedding procession where women sing to the rain god, seeking respite for their parched land. Each ensemble in the edit is a tribute to the desert’s beauty with a touch of Jaipur’s artistry. INR 2,750 onwards. Across stores.
H&M The 2024 Festive Capsule is an exclusive holiday collection of festive pieces for women and men, featuring satin, sequins, floral prints on lush volumes of fabric, draped, knotted, twisted and gathered. In a luminous palette of cream, metallics and deep red berry hues, shop for classic tailored pieces like button-down jackets, satin one shoulder maxis, sequined dresses, draped pants, blazers and overcoats paired with luxurious knitwear and pleated trousers. INR 1,499 onwards. Across stores.
We have spotted new arrivals under Ritu Kumar’s Festive Collection and the ensembles are stunning as always. From Beige Sulawasi Suit Set and Black Sophie Solid Co-Ord Set to Brown Kyesha Shirt and Desert Rose Keya Kurti, there are traditional and contemporary pieces and sets to don this season. Our favourites include Black & Rust Mehroz Kurta Set and Red Kinnauri Suit Set. INR 4,900 onwards. Across stores.
Saundh, a designer ethnic wear brand, is renowned for its contemporary designs inspired by traditional Indian fashion rolls out the Diwali Edit. We are eyeing their Tala Lehenga Set, Tashi Kurta Set with Dupatta in Teal, Soma Saree in Pink, Nargis Stitched Saree in Ivory and Off-white Lubna Jacket. You should too! INR 3,495 onwards. Across stores.