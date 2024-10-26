Urmil's 'Poetry of Love' collection celebrates human bond
Homegrown label Urmil by Ritika and Prerna had its debut collection launch at the LFW x FDCI event. The collection titled Poetry of Love was a tribute to love and celebrated human bond. The brand is named after the designers’ grandmother, who had been a constant source of inspiration for them. Their debut collection is all about the amalgamation of diverse materials flaunting the most amazing surface techniques. There is intricate detailing and delicate embroidery that are delightfully feminine but daring in cuts and forms. The colours are restricted to white and sage and the silhouettes offer a wide range of festive and bridal wear including saris, stunning lehenga and choli sets with impressive robes, luxurious palazzos, draped skirts, ornate jackets and tunics. “Our collection is inspired by our grandmother who was fierce, bold, and feminine at the same time. The silhouettes are soft but empowering,” say Ritika and Prerna, as they take us through the collection.
Tell us about your new collection.
Ritika: The collection, Poetry of Love, has a colour theme that ranges from soft hues to bold golds. The cuts and the silhouettes that we have designed are all very modern and edgy with multiple layering and drapes. The fabrics used are all soft and flowy on which we have developed various surface techniques using a combination of cords, braids and appliqué techniques.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Prerna: It is a heartfelt tribute to the timeless bond between the generations inspired by our late grandmother and our late father. It celebrates love, cherished memories and the legacy of remarkable people who influenced us. We have incorporated all our experiences in our designs.
What according to you are the winter-festive wardrobe must-haves?
Prerna: Embroidered pant suits, bomber jackets, and co-ord skirts.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
Ritika: We love Anaita Shroff Adajania, Rhea Kapoor, and Law Roach, among others.
Can you give us a sneak peak into your upcoming spring-summer collection?
Prerna: It will be easier and breezier to wear, yet would make a statement.