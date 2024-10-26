Urmil's 'Poetry of Love' collection celebrates human bond

Homegrown label Urmil by Ritika and Prerna had its debut collection launch at the LFW x FDCI event. The collection titled Poetry of Love was a tribute to love and celebrated human bond. The brand is named after the designers’ grandmother, who had been a constant source of inspiration for them. Their debut collection is all about the amalgamation of diverse materials flaunting the most amazing surface techniques. There is intricate detailing and delicate embroidery that are delightfully feminine but daring in cuts and forms. The colours are restricted to white and sage and the silhouettes offer a wide range of festive and bridal wear including saris, stunning lehenga and choli sets with impressive robes, luxurious palazzos, draped skirts, ornate jackets and tunics. “Our collection is inspired by our grandmother who was fierce, bold, and feminine at the same time. The silhouettes are soft but empowering,” say Ritika and Prerna, as they take us through the collection.