This iconic Italian luxury brand unveils its first digital boutique in India

Bvlgari, the iconic Italian luxury brand founded in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs. As a symbol of Italian excellence, Bvlgari’s luxurious jewellery collections, such as Serpenti, B.Zero1 and Divas' Dream, are celebrated for their vibrant gemstones and intricate designs.
In exciting news for Bvlgari enthusiasts, the brand is set to launch its first digital boutique in India. This initiative allows discerning consumers across the country to purchase Bvlgari’s iconic jewellery, handbags and watches from the comfort of their own homes.
In a rapidly evolving global market, the purchasing aspirations of Indian consumers are changing swiftly. Luxury e-commerce platforms are playing a pivotal role in attracting new customers nationwide. To maximise the reach of its high-end product offerings to this growing customer base, Bvlgari has partnered with Tata CLiQ Luxury. This pioneering partnership combines Bvlgari’s extraordinary savoir-faire with the platform's extensive reach.
The digital boutique features a range of India-inspired creations, such as the B.zero1 Kada Bracelet and the new Bvlgari Mangalsutra, alongside timeless pieces like the Serpenti Viper bracelets and B.zero1 rings. The boutique will also offer Bvlgari timepieces, including the famed Serpenti, the iconic Octo Finissimo collection, and the versatile Octo Roma. Additionally, customers can shop from a wide selection of leather goods and accessories.
To ensure a seamless and enhanced online shopping experience, the luxury brand and the shopping website will provide a dedicated luxury concierge service. This service offers personalised shopping assistance from knowledgeable experts trained by Bvlgari, guiding customers through their purchasing journey.
With this innovative digital boutique, Bvlgari continues to set the standard for luxury, merging traditional craftsmanship with modern convenience, and bringing its iconic creations to a wider audience in India.