This iconic Italian luxury brand unveils its first digital boutique in India

Bvlgari, the iconic Italian luxury brand founded in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs. As a symbol of Italian excellence, Bvlgari’s luxurious jewellery collections, such as Serpenti, B.Zero1 and Divas' Dream, are celebrated for their vibrant gemstones and intricate designs.

In exciting news for Bvlgari enthusiasts, the brand is set to launch its first digital boutique in India. This initiative allows discerning consumers across the country to purchase Bvlgari’s iconic jewellery, handbags and watches from the comfort of their own homes.