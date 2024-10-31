Couturier Abhinav Mishra’s latest festive edit features opulent silhouettes

Couturier Abhinav Mishra just unveiled his latest festive collection titled The Man in the Mirror that marks a significant moment in Abhinav’s personal journey, reflecting on his growth as a designer and his commitment to reviving forgotten arts and cultural traditions, especially the craft of mirror work. The collection features opulent silhouettes ranging from traditional lehengas and anarkalis to embellished kaftans and chic short kurtas. Abhinav takes us through the collection.
What’s the idea behind this couture collection?
It is a deeply introspective exploration of my journey as a designer and serves as a tribute to the rich Indian culture, especially the craft of mirror work, which has been an integral part of our heritage. I wanted to create a narrative that reflects not just my growth, but also my commitment to reviving forgotten arts. Each piece in this collection embodies stories and emotions tied to weddings and festivals, where tradition meets modernity.
How different is it than your previous collections?
This collection delves into the vibrant culture of the Kalbeliya tribe of Rajasthan, which I haven’t explored as deeply in previous works. The use of bold nomadic motifs and an innovative colour palette sets it apart, allowing for a fresh take on traditional designs. While my past collections have emphasised intricate craftsmanship, this one focuses on storytelling through unique designs and textures, including the incorporation of body art inspirations and the celebration of cultural narratives.
What’s trending this winter-wedding season?
Textures play a vital role, with luxurious silks, soft wools, and layered fabrics taking centre stage. Deep jewel tones like royal blues and emerald greens are trending, alongside metallics that add a contemporary flair. Brides are also opting for ensembles that feature intricate embroideries and embellishments, making bold statements.
What are the bridal wardrobe must-haves?
Bridal fashion this season is all about individuality and storytelling. Brides are increasingly looking for ensembles that reflect their personal journeys. Key must-haves include embroidered lehengas, versatile kaftans for pre-wedding celebrations, intricate blouses with diverse necklines to add an element of surprise, and statement jewellery and traditional embellishments to enhance the overall look.
Take us through the trends for bridesmaids.
Bridesmaid fashion this season is leaning towards playful elegance and coordinated styles that allow for personal expression. Popular trends include flowy skirts paired with chic crop tops, as well as modern lehengas that incorporate traditional embroidery. Colour coordination is essential, with palettes often reflecting the bride’s vision. The focus is on creating a cohesive yet diverse look that enhances the overall aesthetic of the wedding party.
How do you incorporate sustainability?
I strive to use eco-friendly fabrics and materials and collaborate with local artisans not only to support their crafts but also to ensure that traditional techniques like mirror work, continue to thrive in a modern context. Each piece is designed with longevity in mind, encouraging brides and customers to cherish and wear them for years.