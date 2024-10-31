This Diwali and Bhai Dooj, get these beauty products to look your best

This Diwali, celebrate the Festival of Lights with the gift of beauty! Shine bright with the following festive special beauty products launched by reputed labels across the world.
Lotus bloom
Embrace the Festival of Lights with Kama Ayurveda's Diwali Gift Boxes, inspired by the beauty and purity of the lotus. The Lotus of Light gifting collection aims at bringing your loved one's warmth, beauty, and happiness. The lotus, recognized for its spiritual significance and resilience, embodies harmony between mind, body, and spirit, serving as a symbol of tranquility, renewal, and Ayurvedic healing. The three kinds of boxes comprise items like Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser, Pure Rose Water, Eladi Hydrating Face Cream, Kokum Almond Cleansing Shower Oil, Neem Tulsi Tea Tree Scrub, Suvarna Haldi Chandan Face Pack, Eladi Hydrating Face Cream, and Kumkumadi Day Cream.
Pout proud
Homegrown label Etude's Over Glowy Tints are perfect for those women who love understated glam. High on shine yet long-lasting, these lightweight tints deliver both colour and comfort, perfect for festive gatherings.
Mauve move
Kylie Cosmetics' Mauve Pressed Powder Palette is just what you need this Diwali to glitter. A versatile collection of 10 highly-pigmented shades in cool, warm, and rosy tones, this palette offers a mix of smooth mattes and multidimensional metallics to create flawless day-to-night looks.
Get set go!
Celebrate Diwali with the perfect gift Laneige's Icons To Go Set, featuring the brand's most beloved skincare essentials in travel-friendly sizes. This curated collection includes miniature versions of the iconic Water Sleeping Mask, Lip Sleeping Mask, Cream Skin Refiner, and Water Bank Moisture Cream, ensuring you can enjoy Laneige's signature hydration and radiance no matter where your festivities take you.
Lip Tales
Kiko Milano's Volume Lip Plumper - Tutu Rose is a volumizing lip cream enriched with sesame seed oil and hyaluronic acid spheres to nourish and offer a volume-enhancing, shiny effect. It reshapes and moisturizes your lips for a revitalized feel. Its flocked applicator applies effortlessly and leaves no sticky residue behind.
Cheeky glow
Moira Beauty's Belle & Rouge Palette has a vibrant trio designed to enhance your natural beauty effortlessly. This all-in-one palette combines blush, contour, and highlighter in one sleek package, making it the ultimate solution for a flawless makeup look.
There are six stunning tones that mix well together to sculpt your features, give your cheeks a pop of colour, and provide you with a radiant glow whether you’re aiming for a subtle daytime look or a bold evening style.
Two in one
When you need a little something to match your soft girl aesthetic, Tint Cosmetics X Emily in Paris has a satisfying treat for your lips and cheeks with their brand-new Lip n Cheek Tints. Infused with a gel base, waterproof and transfer-proof qualities, blend and apply it the way you like to achieve a long-lasting stain and intense colour payoff.
Stay Hydrated
Light up this Diwali with Mamaearth Moisture Matte Long Stay Lipstick Gift Set. Featuring two festive combos, Nude Perfection, and Bright & Bold, these mini lipsticks are designed to bring out both elegance and vibrance in every celebration. Whether it’s the subtle charm of nudes or the striking allure of bold shades, each lipstick offers up to 12 hours of flawless color and keeps lips nourished for 8 hours with Avocado Oil and Vitamin E.
Tea time
Unlock Your Skin's Full Potential with Innisfree's Collagen Green Tea Ceramide Bounce Cream. Crafted with Sea Staghorn-derived Collagen and Green Tea-derived Ceramide, this exceptional cream offers a transformative experience, revitalizing your skin from within and restoring its youthful radiance. The lightweight formula absorbs seamlessly, leaving behind a radiant glow without any stickiness and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Mix and match
Lancôme has collaborated with Mumbai-based paper quilling artist Sabeena Karnik to create a stunning limited-edition Diwali collection. Featuring iconic products like Idôle Eau de Parfum, Advanced Génifique Serum, and L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte, these beautiful pieces come in exclusive gift boxes adorned with Sabeena’s handcrafted lotus-inspired designs.
Detox time
This year, celebrate Diwali with Gunam's Diwali Wellness Bundle that is thoughtfully curated to address the unique skincare needs of this festive season. With a combination of nutrient-rich supplements and natural skincare, the bundle works holistically to detoxify, nourish, and rejuvenate your skin, giving you that perfect festive glow.
Festive fervour
Anastasia Beverly Hills' Lip Velvet is a luxurious, velvet-smooth lip mousse that provides a weightless, true-matte finish. With full-pigment color and a soft-focus effect, it beautifully enhances the lips. The teardrop-shaped cushioned wand ensures easy application, making it perfect for any festive look. Available in nine versatile shades, it’s the ideal addition to any celebration!
Skin spiel
Add a boost of hydration and glow to your Diwali skincare routine with Haru Haru Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner. This lightweight, vegan, and cruelty-free toner deeply hydrates with hyaluronic acid and black rice extract, while its patented Ultra Deep Technology ensures your skin absorbs every drop of nourishment. Gently purifying and prepping your skin for serums and moisturisers, it’s the perfect first step for a radiant, festive glow this Diwali!
Fresh and glowing
Pamper your loved ones with the ultimate indulgence of Diwali by gifting them a Luxurious Bath and Body Care Set from The Honest Tree by Boddess Beauty, infused with the enchanting essence of Neroli Blossom extracts. This elegant set is thoughtfully curated to provide a rejuvenating self-care experience, making it the ideal gift for this special occasion. Known for its calming and uplifting properties, Neroli Blossom brings a refreshing and luxurious touch to every product in this set. The set includes a Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, Refreshing Bathing Bar,Silken Body Lotion & Shower Gel.
Truth and dare
Victoria’s Secret's newest addition to its fragrance collection Daring, is a fearless and captivating scent, designed to highlight the enchanting balance between airy freshness and earthy warmth, embodying the bold spirit of modern women.
Daring surprises the senses with its layered composition, opening with a radiant burst of bright bergamot, with lush oakmoss lying at the heart of it. Its rich, earthy texture grounds the fragrance, evoking an adventurous spirit and a deep connection to nature. The oakmoss lends a timeless allure, inviting wearers to explore new horizons.
A bold amber note, harvested from Italy’s sun-soaked south, adds a fresh, modern twist with its airy, citrusy essence.
The collection features sopa, hand lotion, hand & body wash, eau de parfum, fragrance mist, and travel perfume.
Diwali Dhamaka
Kiehl's has collaborated with incredibly talented local artist Srishti Gupta Roy to come up with limited-edition festive boxes for Diwali.
The partnership beautifully blends Kiehl’s rich New York City heritage with NIFT New Delhi alumna Srishti’s vibrant, maximalist, and colorful design style.. These exclusive festive boxes feature 'Kiehl's Kudi' — a modern Indian woman who beautifully blends tradition with contemporary flair and showcases Kiehl's Skincare Favourites, including Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, Ultra Facial Cream, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, and UV Defense Cream with SPF 50 PA+++.
Glow story
FCL's Radiance Cream has an innovative formula that offers a triple-action approach to tackle ageing and hyper-pigmentation, along with providing protection against photo-damaged skin. The lightweight cream restores skin’s luminosity and helps achieve noticeable improvement in pigmented skin within a week.
Modern take
Jeannot Ceuticals' Intense Firming Ampoule visibly transforms your skin and elevates its vitality. The Intensive Skin Renewal Ampoule goes beyond traditional skincare, offering a multi-faceted approach that deeply hydrates, plumps, smoothens, and firms your skin.
Get closer
One Athletics have launched their new product Supernova - a probiotic deodorant for men and women.
Designed for people who embrace an active lifestyle, Supernova creates healthier microbiome composition naturally and helps eliminate odour-causing bacteria. Free from aluminum, parabens, and sulfates, the deodorant allows your body to sweat naturally without clogging your pores or causing odour.
