This Diwali and Bhai Dooj, get these beauty products to look your best

This Diwali, celebrate the Festival of Lights with the gift of beauty! Shine bright with the following festive special beauty products launched by reputed labels across the world.

Lotus bloom

Embrace the Festival of Lights with Kama Ayurveda's Diwali Gift Boxes, inspired by the beauty and purity of the lotus. The Lotus of Light gifting collection aims at bringing your loved one's warmth, beauty, and happiness. The lotus, recognized for its spiritual significance and resilience, embodies harmony between mind, body, and spirit, serving as a symbol of tranquility, renewal, and Ayurvedic healing. The three kinds of boxes comprise items like Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser, Pure Rose Water, Eladi Hydrating Face Cream, Kokum Almond Cleansing Shower Oil, Neem Tulsi Tea Tree Scrub, Suvarna Haldi Chandan Face Pack, Eladi Hydrating Face Cream, and Kumkumadi Day Cream.

Price on request. Available online.

