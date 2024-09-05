Couturier Manish Malhotra’s latest wedding collection Evara evokes a mix of luxe elegance and heritage craft
Famed couturier Manish Malhotra’s latest wedding collection Evara is a dreamy mix of luxe opulence and sartorial heritage. Drawing inspiration from the rich Indian heritage, the exquisite range of bridal and grooms wear has a blend of traditional handloom artistry with intricate zardosi and zari craftsmanship. Each ensemble features luxurious Banarasi brocades, glamorous tissues, vibrant bandhanis, and opulent pattu fabrics, reflecting India's rich textile legacy.
“The collection showcases our latest wedding range with exquisite details in zardosi embroidery, crystal and pearl-encrusted tassels, and elegant borders, blouses, and head-veils. It merges classic textiles with contemporary design, offering a palette of traditional colours that exude timeless beauty,” says Manish as he chats with Indulge about the beautiful range and also what went behind creating the magically elegant pieces for the recently concluded Ambani wedding ceremonies.
Excerpts from the chat.
What was the idea behind the collection?
The Evara collection is inspired by the opulence of Indian heritage, merging traditional handloom artistry with contemporary elegance. This collection places a strong emphasis on reviving handloom fabrics, featuring brocades, bandhanis, and ethnic pattu textiles. The collection stands out with its intricate embroideries and a rich palette of traditional colours. Evara truly celebrates India’s cultural legacy while embracing a sophisticated, contemporary flair.
How much has Manish Malhotra as a brand evolved over the years?
Personally, I do not believe in looking backwards. I’m always excited by the present and the road ahead. To me, being persistently optimistic in all elements of my life and expanding and challenging my horizons keep me going. And I like to inculcate the same with my team. Even with the brand, I like to bring traditions ahead. From runways to Instagram lives, from archives to revives, from small studios to state of the art ateliers and global flagship stores, we at the brand like to define the new pathways of the brand storytelling and keeping up with the times.
With recent thrust on sustainability, how are bridal trends and choices changing?
In response to the growing emphasis on sustainability, bridal trends are gracefully evolving. Our aim is the revival of age-old intricate crafts, with a renewed focus on traditional techniques and methods that celebrate our rich heritage. By incorporating these time-honoured skills into modern designs, we not only preserve but also elevate the artistry of Indian textiles. Moreover, there's a beautiful shift towards re-wearing and re-inventing heirloom pieces. Brides are embracing the concept of modifying and updating their cherished family treasures, allowing these garments to tell a new story while honouring their legacy.
Manish Malhotra ensembles and Manish Malhotra High Jewellery dazzled the brightest at the recently concluded Anant and Radhika Ambani wedding gala. Tell us a little about the thought and the design ideas that went behind the beautiful ensembles?
Designing for the Ambani wedding gala was truly an exhilarating journey. The ensembles and jewellery were crafted with a singular vision in mind -- to celebrate the grandeur of the occasion while reflecting the unique elegance of each individual who is wearing them. For each outfit, I drew inspiration from the rich history of Indian craftsmanship, integrating the same with contemporary elements to create a perfect blend of tradition and timeless appeal. The use of luxurious fabrics, intricate embroidery, and ornate embellishments was intended to capture the essence of the wedding celebrations’ magnificence.
Jewellery, of course, played a pivotal role in accentuating the ensembles. We selected pieces that not only complemented the outfits but also added a layer of glamour and sophistication. Each piece was designed to be a statement of its own, yet harmoniously integrated into the overall look. The entire design process was guided by a commitment to perfection, ensuring that every detail, from the grandeur of the fabrics to the subtlety of the jewellery, contributed to a truly spectacular celebration.
What are the sustainable steps you are including in your label?
As a brand and what we do, we try to be as responsible as we can. Whether it is treating our artisans with proper working conditions or whether it is associating with Mijwan Welfare Society where we are empowering women by teaching them the craft of chikankari. While this is one of the few of the many endeavours of the brand to be more responsible for not just uplifting our nation’s craft but also its craftsmen, we are constantly aiming at preserving the artistry of the past while promoting conscious fashion practices that are environment friendly.
Tell us what's new in your high jewellery line?
Our high jewellery collection consists of exclusive pieces that are both exquisite and timeless. This collection features an array of our vibrant emeralds, radiant rubies, and the finest quality diamonds, carefully set into earrings, chokers, and necklaces. Our jewellery for men, especially the diamond collar pins are a blend of sophistication and subtle luxury, designed for the gentleman who appreciates the finer details. These designs are not just meant to be worn; they are created to be cherished and passed down through generations, becoming part of your family's heirloom collection. Our goal is to blend the opulence of these precious gems with a modern sensibility, ensuring that every piece is as timeless as it is breathtaking.
What kind of bridal jewellery are trending this winter?
Wedding jewellery is all about making a statement while embracing timeless elegance. For women, we’re seeing a strong trend towards diamonds and emeralds, which have become a signature of our brand. Brides are gravitating towards bold statement pieces like intricately designed necklaces, maang tikkas, haathphools, rings and bangles that both exude traditional beauty and contemporary elegance. For the grooms, collar pins and diamond brooches are increasingly getting popular, adding a touch of refined sophistication to the groom's attire. These pieces not only complement the ensemble but also stand out as distinctive elements in their own right.
Plans for brand Manish Malhotra?
We are constantly evolving, pushing boundaries, and exploring new horizons. While I can’t reveal too much just yet, rest assured that there’s a lot in store. Each project is crafted with passion and precision, reflecting our commitment to innovation and excellence. When the time is right, we’ll share the details.