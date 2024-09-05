Couturier Manish Malhotra’s latest wedding collection Evara evokes a mix of luxe elegance and heritage craft

A

As a brand and what we do, we try to be as responsible as we can. Whether it is treating our artisans with proper working conditions or whether it is associating with Mijwan Welfare Society where we are empowering women by teaching them the craft of chikankari. While this is one of the few of the many endeavours of the brand to be more responsible for not just uplifting our nation’s craft but also its craftsmen, we are constantly aiming at preserving the artistry of the past while promoting conscious fashion practices that are environment friendly.