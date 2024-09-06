CIMA Art in Life puts the spotlight on exquisite master weaves
With pure handloom products becoming rarer by the day, it’s getting difficult for the connoisseurs of all things handcrafted to lay their hands on authentic works of weave. And that’s the reason all the more for Kolkata’s fashion-conscious crowd to throng the Art in Life exhibition held by CIMA every year around this time before the Pujas. Painstakingly curated by Rakhi Sarkar, director of CIMA Gallery, and Pratiti Basu Sarkar, chief administrator of CIMA Gallery, the exhibition showcases some of the best works of the weavers, artisans, artists, and sculptors across the country and there’s something for everyone within their budget. This year, as Art in Life steps into its 24th year, Rakhi thought of celebrating the beautiful weaves from across the country, from the simplest to the most elaborate ones woven by National Award-winning master weavers. What makes this exhibition even more special is the presence of two globally feted designers – Vipul Shah, whose exquisite handcrafted jackets and bejewelled bags in many shapes and sizes will surely bewitch all, and bespoke bijoux designer Kundan Lal Verma, who will be showcasing his exotic temple jewellery.
As Art in Life gets all set to throw its doors open for all from tomorrow, we have an exclusive look shoot with the young and vivacious Hiya Chatterjee, daughter of actor Saswata Chatterjee, who is following the footsteps of her father to make a mark in the world of cinema. What makes it more special, is that this marks Hiya’s maiden fashion shoot with the media.
Through this shoot, we have attempted to challenge the precincts of fashion and set the trend for festive-occasion wear. With black being the most convenient and elegant global colour of choice for any occasion, we decided to play around the colour, which is still otherwise, often not considered for celebratory occasions in our country. But with perceptions around the colour changing fast among the youths, black is finally getting the much-deserved spotlight with even brides choosing the shade for their weddings.
So, here are four looks in shades of black for you to choose from to set the sartorial tone right for the Pujas.
Excerpts from a chat with Rakhi Sarkar.
What’s special this year in Art in Life?
We have centred it around a four-day jewellery show, from 6 to 9 September, by famed couture jeweller Kundan Lal Verma. The other aspect we have focussed on this year is a fantastic curation of master-woven saris -- about 30 of them -- to commemorate CIMA’s 30 years. We have invited a few fine craftsmen and labels from Bengal too, one of them being Karustuti, who will display unique weaves that are unusual and challenging. The stress is on authentic and unique weaving techniques.
We have also collected wonderful artefacts from across Rajasthan and a whole range of old rare collectibles that will also be on display. There are also exquisite Bangladeshi kanthas and we have also invited Sasha for their new range of sustainable fashion. Homegrown label 145 East too will be participating to exhibit their reinvented gamcha weaves. So, a lot of focus has been on reinvention of old things this time.
Could you tell us about the eye-catching master-woven saris?
There are intricately woven saris by master weavers from Andhra, Telengana, Kanchipuram, Bengal, and a couple of pieces from Rajasthan. We are showcasing master weaver and Padma Shri winner Gajam Govardhana, known for his Ikat dyeing in Teila Rumal tradition. We have his prize-winning creation, where he has woven alphabets in gold and silver zari on the borders and pallu of a Venkatgiri sari. Besides the sari, Govardhana is also showcasing hand woven bedspreads that are actually pieces of art that you can even frame on your walls. There are also beautiful pieces of woven wonders by B Krishnamoorthy from Kanchipuram and Shilpaguru Vajre from Andhra.
How can handloom products, that are prohibitively expensive, be made more affordable in the long run?
Competing with mill products is definitely a challenge and I think a partnership between handloom and powerloom can be a long-term solution to bring down the prices. The basic matrix can be woven in power looms while hands can be used to give those special and intricate touches. That way, both sectors benefited. We have to be accommodative too to sustain the handloom sector in the long run.
What are the trends this festive season?
Lighter and comfortable weaves that are casual and not very elaborate or difficult to wear will definitely be in. Anything cumbersome that weighs one down is a no-no.
Funky and frills-free
We talk to the ebullient and beautiful Hiya to get a drift of what GenZ fashion is all about.
Tell us about your fashion choices.
Everyday fashion for me has to be something that looks chic along with being comfortable, so a good pair of boot-cut jeans and a vest top is a no-brainer for me, accessorised with a layered chain and some funky hoops.
For parties, the correct fabric is very important for me, and lately, I have been gravitating toward silk shirts with trousers or silk dresses.
I always go for jewel tones, but my favourite outfit has to be an all denim look with a denim corset and flared or baggy jeans with a pop of colour in the accessories like the bag or a fun pair of earrings.
Five wardrobe essentials?
A white button-down shirt, a pair of boot-cut jeans, ankle boots and nude heels, Pop colour blazers, and basic vests in neutral colours.
Your favourite accessories?
Golden hoops, high heels, golden layered chains, and a bracelet stack.
Puja buys this year?
I make it a point to wear traditional clothes during the Pujas. This year it has been all about chiffon and georgette saris for me in pastel shades and minimal designs.
Your Puja makeup and hair styles?
I prefer the clean look, with doll eyes using a lot of mascara and some blush on the cheeks and lip gloss! For my hair, I love a good voluminous blow dry, which later gets turned into a messy bun during all the pandal hopping!
You have been training with Daminee Benny Basu in acting, what kind of content attracts you as a viewer?
I particularly enjoy watching content where the characters have multiple layers to themselves which gets revealed over a span of time. I love thrillers, where things aren’t as it seems on the surface.
The latest content you watched and liked?
I binge watched A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder on Netflix. It had me on the edge of my seat.
Your favourite actor and why?
Alia Bhatt. Her versatility is really admirable and the way she portrays every character is natural and believable. It’s as though she isn’t acting but living it, which really inspires me.
Any filmmaker you would love to work with?
It would be an honour for me to work with all of them hopefully in the near future.