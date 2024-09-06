CIMA Art in Life puts the spotlight on exquisite master weaves

With pure handloom products becoming rarer by the day, it’s getting difficult for the connoisseurs of all things handcrafted to lay their hands on authentic works of weave. And that’s the reason all the more for Kolkata’s fashion-conscious crowd to throng the Art in Life exhibition held by CIMA every year around this time before the Pujas. Painstakingly curated by Rakhi Sarkar, director of CIMA Gallery, and Pratiti Basu Sarkar, chief administrator of CIMA Gallery, the exhibition showcases some of the best works of the weavers, artisans, artists, and sculptors across the country and there’s something for everyone within their budget. This year, as Art in Life steps into its 24th year, Rakhi thought of celebrating the beautiful weaves from across the country, from the simplest to the most elaborate ones woven by National Award-winning master weavers. What makes this exhibition even more special is the presence of two globally feted designers – Vipul Shah, whose exquisite handcrafted jackets and bejewelled bags in many shapes and sizes will surely bewitch all, and bespoke bijoux designer Kundan Lal Verma, who will be showcasing his exotic temple jewellery.

As Art in Life gets all set to throw its doors open for all from tomorrow, we have an exclusive look shoot with the young and vivacious Hiya Chatterjee, daughter of actor Saswata Chatterjee, who is following the footsteps of her father to make a mark in the world of cinema. What makes it more special, is that this marks Hiya’s maiden fashion shoot with the media.

Through this shoot, we have attempted to challenge the precincts of fashion and set the trend for festive-occasion wear. With black being the most convenient and elegant global colour of choice for any occasion, we decided to play around the colour, which is still otherwise, often not considered for celebratory occasions in our country. But with perceptions around the colour changing fast among the youths, black is finally getting the much-deserved spotlight with even brides choosing the shade for their weddings.

So, here are four looks in shades of black for you to choose from to set the sartorial tone right for the Pujas.

Excerpts from a chat with Rakhi Sarkar.