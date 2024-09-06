Neeta Lulla takes us through her latest edit of concept saris called 'Leher'
Couturier Neeta Lulla, whose creations for films and celebs have been impressing the world of fashion for 4 decades now, just unveiled her latest concept sari collection, Lehe, reimagined for the modern woman under her label Nisshk by House of Neeta Lulla.
Leher offers perfect ensembles for all the occasions and festive dates in your calendar, be it a gala wedding, a vibrant sangeet, a colourful haldi ceremony, or a dazzling party, featuring saris with playful ruffles, coupled with intricately embellished bustiers, adding a touch of grandeur along with a contemporary edge.
Talking about her new collection Neeta says, "The sari has always held a special place in my heart. Its grace and versatility are unparalleled. With Leher, I wanted to celebrate this timeless garment while infusing it with youthful whimsy and modern sensibility”.
What’s Leher all about?
We’ve done this entire pre-stitched sari collection which is very hip and trendy. Since Leher means waves in Hindi, we have mostly used georgette fabrics and a lot of glitz. The waves of water glisten when the sun or the moon rays fall on them and that was our inspiration. So, there’s a lot of self-work sequins and crystals to imitate the effect. Keeping the youthful fashionistas who like dressing funky or edgy in mind, we have created these little embellished phone pouches in the saris which are attached to the embroidered belts featuring statement gold buckles. It accessorises you while still being functional in approach.
How innovative are the blouses this time?
I always create innovative things and I am always reinventing collections. And that somewhere confuses people about my brand’s identity. But I keep reinventing collections and silhouettes every season and similarly, the blouses are always stylised and for all sizes. In Leher, we have double-belted blouses, sleeveless ones with stunning backs, and with a lot more fits and cuts to them.
Tell us about your recent work in the play, Rajadhiraj?
The play is about the journey of Krishna from Madhura to Dwarka and how he touched the lives of so many people including Radha, Rukmini, and so many others. It is a gorgeous show and it was challenging to finish 2000 costumes in one-and-a-half months. I don't know how I did that and I'm still recovering from that pressure. I guess it was Krishna who guided us through and through. I've seen so many Radha Krishna temples around the world and observed how beautifully they dress up the idols. Those were enough inspiration.
How do you incorporate sustainability in your label?
I don't think we can follow the mantra sustainability to the tee because sustainability is a big thing. However, for us, sustainability is reusability. I often pick up my mother's old sari or grandma's old sari and wear it and use it. That is reusability, that is sustainability in its true sense. Anything you give to your daughter, or granddaughter, that is sustainability in its best form as far as Indians are concerned. But when it comes to couture wedding ensembles no one would want to utilise a huge lehenga scrap to make her wedding outfit. I have had a lot of brides who want to revamp their mother's lehenga, but not something that's left over with me.
But yes, we do use our leftover fabrics and embroideries by meaningfully incorporating them to create interesting blouses or lehengas or sometimes we cut up certain pieces and make jackets out of it and stuff.
What’s trending this fall-winter wedding season?
I see a lot of bright colours and red is the colour of this year. Veils and trails are going to be in fashion for sure. Narrow lehengas would be in, but still, I think people will still go for the gorgeous twirl that they get with the gherawala lehengas.
The most fashionable Bollywood actress in your eyes?
Everyone's being styled by a stylist. So, do you want to know who is the most fashionable stylist? (laughs). But if you ask who are the ones who carry their clothes really well, I would say Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty.
Upcoming collections?
I haven't started on my bridal collection yet. It would be a burst of vibrant colours and offer a mix of some beautiful silhouettes.
Your fashion choices?
Contrary to the clothes I make, I am a very basic power dresser. I want my jackets with my saris with minimalistic embroidery. I love power suits in black and yes, I can never carry the dupattas. I can wear saris, but I have a mental block when I carry a dupatta. Apart from black, I love neutrals like, grey or beige. If I want to create a statement, I go for a very hot pink or a blue outfit.