Neeta Lulla takes us through her latest edit of concept saris called 'Leher'

Couturier Neeta Lulla, whose creations for films and celebs have been impressing the world of fashion for 4 decades now, just unveiled her latest concept sari collection, Lehe, reimagined for the modern woman under her label Nisshk by House of Neeta Lulla.

Leher offers perfect ensembles for all the occasions and festive dates in your calendar, be it a gala wedding, a vibrant sangeet, a colourful haldi ceremony, or a dazzling party, featuring saris with playful ruffles, coupled with intricately embellished bustiers, adding a touch of grandeur along with a contemporary edge.



Talking about her new collection Neeta says, "The sari has always held a special place in my heart. Its grace and versatility are unparalleled. With Leher, I wanted to celebrate this timeless garment while infusing it with youthful whimsy and modern sensibility”.