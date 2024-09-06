VBJ's Soulful Solitaires collection redefines luxury with a modern flair

In the glamorous world of fine jewellery, where tradition meets innovation, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ) has unveiled a collection that redefines luxury with a modern twist. The Soulful Solitaires collection, recently showcased at an exclusive event dubbed Champagne and Solitaires, is a celebration of exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance, curated under the expert eye of Amarendran Vummidi of VBJ, who is also a gemmologist.

The collection, an embodiment of VBJ’s legacy, includes an impressive range of solitaire diamonds, each meticulously chosen for its cut, colour, clarity, and carat. “Our goal with Soulful Solitaires was to set a benchmark for purity and trust,” Amarendran explains. “Every piece is crafted with reverence, reflecting our commitment to quality and distinction. This collection is not just about showcasing beauty; it’s about creating meaningful, cherished moments for our clients.”

Each solitaire in this collection is more than just a jewel; it’s a masterpiece. From pendants and bangles to engagement rings, couple rings, bracelets, earrings, nose pins, and necklaces, VBJ offers a diverse array of designs that cater to every taste and occasion. The collection even features exclusive options for men, allowing for customisation to suit individual preferences. “We understand that men’s tastes are evolving. Our in-house lapidary artists craft pieces that range from minimalist to bold, ensuring each design resonates with the wearer’s personal style,” he notes.