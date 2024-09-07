Check out these new striking jewellery launches by renowned bijoux labels

The key to embracing this season’s jewellery trends lies in balancing your accessories with your outfit. For the upcoming festive season we bring you a few new launches from brands of renown.
BVLGARI's BVLGARI Mangalsutra Sautoir Necklace follows from the house after the success of the first Mangalsutra necklace launched in 2021. This new creation perpetuates the legacy of blending cultural heritage with contemporary elegance. A unique fusion of Indian culture, tradition and modernity, the necklace's circular elements of its iconic design in rose gold, evoke the engravings surrounding the emperor's portraits on ancient roman coins, and are set with black onyx inserts and lit by pavé diamonds. The refined black onyx beads pay homage to local traditions, combining masterfully heritage, creativity and expertise. In tune with the collection’s dynamic and versatile spirit, the necklace can be styled in multiple ways, reflecting Bvlgari’s audacity and timeless pioneering spirit.
Hazoorilal Legacy's Vintage Voyage collection unveils a treasure trove of heirloom jewels, each piece whispering stories of the past and reflecting the grandeur of bygone eras. An odyssey into the heart of timeless beauty and craftsmanship, each jewel in this collection has been meticulously curated to showcase the exquisite artistry and intricate detailing that have been the hallmark of Hazoorilal Legacy for decades. From stunning necklaces and bracelets to elegant earrings and rings, every piece in the collection is a testament to enduring elegance and heritage. The use of precious gemstones, coupled with intricate designs, ensures that each piece is not only a work of art but also a timeless treasure.
Pair Theaa’s dazzling autumn chandelier earrings with a sleek updo to highlight your elegance, or wear a statement necklace over a minimalist dress to create a striking contrast.
Layered, multi-strand necklaces in bold designs are making waves this season, so, you can also go for their statement Necklaces with a twist, featuring intricate patterns and gemstone embellishments, thereby enhancing your festive look with a sophisticated edge. Elevate your wrist game with Theaa’s range of statement cuffs and bangles. Whether adorned with gemstones or crafted in sleek metals, these pieces are designed to make a lasting impression.
As the festive-wedding season approaches, PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta's new collection features an exquisite array of jewellery pieces, including stunning gemstone-studded necklaces, earrings, and rings. Each piece is meticulously crafted to reflect timeless elegance and modern sophistication. Their diamond and Polki chokers and bracelets are set to be the highlight of the season, offering brides a perfect blend of traditional charm and contemporary flair.
