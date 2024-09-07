Check out these new striking jewellery launches by renowned bijoux labels

Pair Theaa’s dazzling autumn chandelier earrings with a sleek updo to highlight your elegance, or wear a statement necklace over a minimalist dress to create a striking contrast.

Layered, multi-strand necklaces in bold designs are making waves this season, so, you can also go for their statement Necklaces with a twist, featuring intricate patterns and gemstone embellishments, thereby enhancing your festive look with a sophisticated edge. Elevate your wrist game with Theaa’s range of statement cuffs and bangles. Whether adorned with gemstones or crafted in sleek metals, these pieces are designed to make a lasting impression.