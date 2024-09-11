Balenciaga unveils Fall 2024 Collection in LA: A cinematic tribute to the city's fashion vibes

Balenciaga made history by presenting its Fall 2024 collection in Los Angeles, marking the first time the iconic fashion house has chosen the City of Angels as its runway backdrop. Set against a palm tree-lined street and accompanied by a custom track by BFRND featuring a range of voiceovers, Demna's latest showcase offers a fresh, cinematic take on L.A.'s diverse fashion codes.
The collection starts with an activewear segment, featuring minimalist essentials like shorts, bra tops, leggings, and sweatshirts designed for both performance and style. It transitions into a nod to American velour tracksuits and early 2000s celebrity street style, presenting low-slung trousers and cropped hooded jackets paired with knee-high Alaska boots.
Next, neo-grunge takes center stage with oversized, layered garments, including cut-up asymmetric trousers and a hand-embroidered leopard-motif coat. This is complemented by outdoor hotel slippers and leather bags lined with nylon shopper totes.
The collection bridges casual and glamorous with upscaled daywear characterised by outsize proportions and precise tailoring. Standout pieces include a hooded jacket with an integrated scarf for paparazzi deterrence, and tweed sets with flattened square shoulders.
As the show concludes, eveningwear showcases highly defined silhouettes, blending Cristóbal Balenciaga's classic designs with contemporary twists. Look for angular, plush wrapped coat-dresses and tailored one-shoulder gowns, culminating in a dramatic, incognito-ready white satin gown with a structured face shield.
Accessories shine with the introduction of the new croc-embossed Rodeo bag, named after Beverly Hills, where Balenciaga’s L.A. flagships are located. Other highlights include the knitted 24/7 tote, Monaco tote, and an evolved range of eyewear with mask and batwing shapes. The 10XL Sneaker, featuring exaggerated proportions, will also be released in two exclusive colourways.
Following the show, Balenciaga will offer a limited range of exclusive items, including leather and paper tote bags, jerseys, caps, and aprons in collaboration with Erewhon, as well as the new Le Cagole Tote XL and high jewellery pieces designed in partnership with Jacob & Co. These jewellery pieces reflect a unique blend of American youth culture and luxurious craftsmanship, emphasising the brand’s dedication to opulent, Made in the USA designs.