Balenciaga unveils Fall 2024 Collection in LA: A cinematic tribute to the city's fashion vibes

Balenciaga made history by presenting its Fall 2024 collection in Los Angeles, marking the first time the iconic fashion house has chosen the City of Angels as its runway backdrop. Set against a palm tree-lined street and accompanied by a custom track by BFRND featuring a range of voiceovers, Demna's latest showcase offers a fresh, cinematic take on L.A.'s diverse fashion codes.

The collection starts with an activewear segment, featuring minimalist essentials like shorts, bra tops, leggings, and sweatshirts designed for both performance and style. It transitions into a nod to American velour tracksuits and early 2000s celebrity street style, presenting low-slung trousers and cropped hooded jackets paired with knee-high Alaska boots.

Next, neo-grunge takes center stage with oversized, layered garments, including cut-up asymmetric trousers and a hand-embroidered leopard-motif coat. This is complemented by outdoor hotel slippers and leather bags lined with nylon shopper totes.

The collection bridges casual and glamorous with upscaled daywear characterised by outsize proportions and precise tailoring. Standout pieces include a hooded jacket with an integrated scarf for paparazzi deterrence, and tweed sets with flattened square shoulders.

As the show concludes, eveningwear showcases highly defined silhouettes, blending Cristóbal Balenciaga's classic designs with contemporary twists. Look for angular, plush wrapped coat-dresses and tailored one-shoulder gowns, culminating in a dramatic, incognito-ready white satin gown with a structured face shield.