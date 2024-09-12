Shyamal and Bhumika’s latest bridal collection offers elegance and sustainability for today’s couples

Shyamal and Bhumika, a dynamic duo in the fashion world, have once again captured attention with their latest bride and groom collection. Known for their knack for merging tradition with a mod ern twist, they consistently push the envelope in Indian fashion, crafting pieces that are both timeless and in tune with today’s trends. Their new collection is no exception, drawing deeply from India’s rich cultural history while ap pealing to the contemporary tastes of today’s couples.

Shyamal shared a bit about the inspiration behind their designs, “When creating this collection, we envisioned a real person, aiming for a regal look that today’s brides and grooms would love — without feeling like they’re wearing a costume.” This thoughtful approach is evident in every piece, blending the grandeur of the past with the elegance needed for today’s celebrations.

The collection is a beautiful showcase of the cultural influences that have shaped Indian fashion over the years. “Our country is a melting pot of cultures, each influencing our traditional attire in unique ways,” Bhumika explained. This is clear in the way their designs mix styles — think mughal Shyamal and Bhumika inspired buttis on classic sarees paired with Victorian sleeves on modern blouses. Each garment tells a story, reflecting India’s diverse cultural heritage while embracing global trends.

A key focus of the collection is the careful selection of fabrics, with a strong emphasis on sustainability. “All our fabrics are biodegradable, most are handwoven, and our work leaves little to no environmental impact in terms of energy usage or waste,” Shyamal pointed out. Their commitment to ecofriendly practices ensures that each piece is as luxurious as it is sustainable.

The colour palette of the col lection is as diverse as the fabrics themselves. “While drawing inspiration from history and tradition, we’ve connected it with the modern aesthetic of the global Indian,” Bhumika noted. The result is a stunning array of hues, from soft pastels to vibrant jewel tones, each chosen to resonate with both traditional and modern sensibilities.

Hyderabad holds a special place in the hearts of these designers. It’s where their journey began 25 years ago, and the city has since become a key market for their high end bridal wear. “Hyderabad is very dear to our hearts. It’s emerging as a hub for discerning PG 4 buyers from the south and east of the country,” Shyamal reflected. The designers have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from couples who’ve worn their creations, with many praising the comfort, elegance, and personal touch that each outfit offers.

Creating this collection wasn’t without its challenges, but Shyamal and Bhumika were well-prepared. With over two decades of experience, they’ve fine-tuned their process to tackle any issues that come up. “We put a lot of effort into customisations, making sure our brides and grooms get the outfit of their dreams,” Bhumika emphasised. This dedication is a hallmark of their brand, ensuring each piece is as unique and special as the person wearing it.

Shyamal and Bhumika’s latest collection is a true celebration of India’s cultural richness, seamlessly blending traditional and modern design elements. Their commitment to sustain ability, attention to de tail, and passion for craftsmanship shine through in every piece. With this col lection, the designers continue to bind their place as leaders in the Indian fashion in dustry, offering brides and grooms the perfect blend of tradition and modernity for their big day.

- Story by Darshita Jain