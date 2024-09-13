A sneak peek at the works of the four NIFD Global GenNext winners ahead of FDCI x LFW

A

Grief is a natural process, and everyone deals with it differently, despite it being one of the most difficult emotions. Having gone through it myself, I can relate to the intensity of the emotions. And I have designed a collection that depicts different stages, so that an individual can relate to, validate, and acknowledge their feelings and does not run from it. As for the designs, I turned emotions into tangible garments via lines, shapes, forms, and colours, with a psychological scheme for each of them. My ultimate approach was to maintain the intensity of the feelings while ensuring that the collection is also visually appealing. One of VJ’s primary objectives is to eliminate the use of plastic and polyester materials. We focused on utilising natural fibres like cotton, wool, alpaca, and merino wool, alongside recycled materials such as banana and silk yarns. To minimise waste, we also incorporated fabric scraps into our designs, making innovative use of clothing waste. The techniques employed include hand-knitting, flat hand knitting, crochet, and patchwork to promote sustainability.