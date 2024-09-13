Abirr and Nanki’s Botanica Collection blends Mughal splendour with modern elegance

Imagine strolling through the Mughal gardens and finding yourself inspired by the intricate floral patterns of the Chandra Mahal and the iconic Tree of Life. That’s precisely what Abirr and Nanki did. “The design process involved a meticulous study of the floral patterns in these gardens. We reimagined and recreated them for modern wear, ensuring that every petal and leaf was not only large but also exquisitely detailed,” they explain.

The result? A collection adorned with opulent floral motifs that echo the grandeur of historical artworks, now translated into a fashion-forward context. The navy blue-fuchsia and teal-ivory print stories are a particular nod to the Chandra Mahal and the Tree of Life, combining tradition with contemporary flair in a way that’s nothing short of mesmerising.

In Botanica, colour isn’t just an aesthetic choice; it’s an ode to the regal splendour of Mughal gardens. “We chose a palette of jewel tones—emerald, black, yellow, navy, and pink—to evoke the vibrant essence of these historic landscapes,” the designers elaborate. Each hue was selected to not only highlight the beauty of the floral motifs but also to enhance the luxurious feel of the garments, making them perfect for festive occasions.

When it comes to techniques, Abirr and Nanki have blended the best of both worlds. “We custom-designed embroidery materials using acrylic and employed laser-cutting techniques to create shapes that resonate with the collection’s theme,” they explain. Every piece is hand-embroidered with precision, marrying traditional craftsmanship with contemporary innovation. Every artwork is carefully engineered to complement the specific silhouette, ensuring a harmonious fusion of design and structure.