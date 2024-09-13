Elevate your Onam celebration with chic attire and accessories: Discover the latest festive collection

Each year, Kerala’s harvest festival, Onam, brings families together in a grand display of tradition and celebration. This cherished occasion is distinguished by its signature white and gold kasavu saris for women and mundus for men. Whether you’re hosting an elaborate Onam lunch at home or attending a friend’s sumptuous sadhya (a traditional feast of over 26 dishes served on a banana leaf), making a stylish impression is key. Looking for that perfect Onam attire and accessories? Fabindia’s exquisite new collection, Svarnim, designed to infuse your festival with a splash of sparkle and style, will dazzle you.

We caught up with Sumit Arora, chief of ethnic apparel at Fabindia, to get the inside scoop on what’s in store for the festive season.

“Our Svarnim collection is a tribute to both tradition and contemporary elegance. Featuring men’s kurtas, elegant saris, and exquisite jewellery, we’ve blended classic ivory and gold tones with intricate craftsmanship. This Onam, we’re presenting a collection that embodies both heritage and style,” Sumit reveals.

When asked about what sets the Onam collection apart, Sumit adds, “The collection is a celebration of Onam’s vibrant spirit, showcasing luxurious fabrics and thoughtful designs. From silk saris to Bandhgala jackets, each piece is crafted to ensure both comfort and sophistication, perfectly capturing the essence of the festival.”

Men’s kurtas this Onam are all about merging tradition with exceptional style. “Our kurtas come in shades of cream, ivory, and gold, complemented by gold-accented bandhgala jackets. It’s all about looking regal while staying comfortable,” he explains.