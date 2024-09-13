Get ready to turn heads: Mac Duggal’s vibrant ready-to-wear hits India

Marking a significant move in the brand’s journey in India, Mac Duggal launches its first-ever ready-to-wear collection in the country, alongside a dedicated Indian website for a seamless shopping experience. A collection of bold silhouettes, coupled with a vibrant colour palette and impeccable tailoring, Mac Duggal’s Ready-To-Wear line makes a statement with each ensemble. This collection will retail exclusively on their newly launched website.

The brand expands its footprint in India, catering to every woman who seeks to make a statement with her fashion and feel uniquely beautiful. The ready-to-wear line crafts classic items by fusing modern and retro elements. The range includes elegant and functional pieces that can be worn for every occasion, including mini to midi dresses, fashionable separates, and distinctive outerwear that can be dressed up or down for a night out in the town or during the workday. Each piece, from dramatic balloon sleeves to flowing ruffled maxi skirts, is accentuated by the colour scheme, which revolves around four striking hues: black, white, orange, and green. The collection offers a range of styles and includes two-piece sets that allow one to customise looks that work for different settings.