This Kolkata label offers easy silhouettes in jewel tones to light up your festive wardrobe

The collection offers a variety of colours, from timeless neutrals to bold, trendy shades. You’ll find soft pastels, striking jewel tones, and elegant deep hues, carefully chosen to complement different skin tones and occasions. The range features modern cuts with flowing shapes to match any style, whether you prefer a sleek, form-fitting look or something more relaxed. Versatility lies at the heart of this collection, and hence, the designs merge contemporary style with cutting-edge fabrics. We use high quality, comfortable fabrics, like luxurious crepe silk and elegant chiffon. Each silhouette is versatile, making it easy to transition from day to night or from casual to formal events.