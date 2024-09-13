This Kolkata label offers easy silhouettes in jewel tones to light up your festive wardrobe
Designer Pranati Sur’s label Anvi Couture’s new festive collection offers bright, easy and comfortable silhouettes. We let the designer take us through the same.
What’s your new collection all about?
The collection offers a variety of colours, from timeless neutrals to bold, trendy shades. You’ll find soft pastels, striking jewel tones, and elegant deep hues, carefully chosen to complement different skin tones and occasions. The range features modern cuts with flowing shapes to match any style, whether you prefer a sleek, form-fitting look or something more relaxed. Versatility lies at the heart of this collection, and hence, the designs merge contemporary style with cutting-edge fabrics. We use high quality, comfortable fabrics, like luxurious crepe silk and elegant chiffon. Each silhouette is versatile, making it easy to transition from day to night or from casual to formal events.
What are the festive trends this Puja?
This festive season is blending tradition with contemporary flair. Deep reds, royal blues, and butter yellows are the go-to colours, embodying the festive spirit perfectly. Lightweight fabrics like chiffon, crepe, modal silk, and georgette are ideal for layering. For those looking to stand out, sequins and beadwork are sure to shine during the festivities.
What are the festive wardrobe must-haves?
Standout fabrics like velvet, satin, and brocade, tissue. Trending colours include silver, gold, and bronze. Blouses with puffy sleeves, balloon sleeves, and dramatic ruffles are in vogue, adding a playful yet sophisticated flair to your outfit.
What kind of fusion or western wear works for the festive season?
Choose a sari made of rich fabric, like silk or velvet, but drape it in a contemporary style. Pair it with a cropped top or sleek blouse for a modern touch. Opt for a lehenga choli with a high-low hemline or asymmetrical cut. Add a stylish jacket or tailored vest for that contemporary edge. Combine traditional draping techniques with modern design elements for a perfect festive look.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
We steer clear of fast fashion trends. Instead, we focus on classic designs that never go out of style. There will be a capsule collection made with zero-waste techniques. We’ve partnered with artisans who specialise in sustainable practices to create unique, limited-edition pieces. Each item not only supports eco-friendly practices but also promotes fair wages and safe working conditions for all workers.