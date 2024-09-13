Woman Up: This Bengaluru-based initiative creates bindis for women who are away from mainstream fashion

The word ‘bindi’ originates from the Sanskrit word ‘bindu’, which means ‘drop’ or ‘particle’. Symbolising the cosmos and, most importantly, divine femininity, bindis continue to grace Indian women till date, although their forms have changed over time.

While most of us opt for a humble black dot with our Indo-westerns or the coloured, one-time-wear bindis, we can’t help but marvel at the gold bindis our moms and grandmoms wore during special occasions.

Drawing inspiration from this rich tradition, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Meghna Khanna founded The Bindi Project. It focuses on creating and promoting bindis for women who are often excluded from mainstream fashion. Crafted to be used several times, these bindis are designed to resonate with both traditional and modern sensibilities, ensuring that every woman can find a bindi that reflects her personal style.