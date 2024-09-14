Get ready to see India in a whole new light

Hold onto your spectacles! Sam & Marshall Eyewear is turning five, and they are throwing a dazzling eyewear party with a brand-new Perspective: India Birthday Launch collection. Buckle up for a vision quest that fuses Indian splendour with eyewear excellence in a celebration of epic proportions.

What’s the buzz? This limited-edition collection is more than just a stylish accessory—it’s a love letter to India’s most stunning landscapes, translated into eyewear as unique as the views themselves. From the pristine vistas of Dzongu to the soul-soothing clarity of Tawang, each pair in the new collection offers a different angle on beauty and precision.

Style spotlight: Saiha brings sharp focus and community vibes, Dzongu flaunts pure, untainted precision, and Ziro sharpens your world view. Nubra delivers panoramic protection, while Lonar takes you on a journey of depth. Haflong offers that sharp, contrast-rich look, and Araku wraps you in comfort and clarity. Rann sheds light on illumination and Hauz combines historical charm with modern chic. Each name not only celebrates a breathtaking destination but also promises an eyewear experience like no other!

Price on request.

Available online.