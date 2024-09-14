Masoom by Virrayaa blends old-world magic with modern sparkle

When tradition meets modernity in a symphony of dazzling gems and exquisite craftsmanship, the result is nothing short of magic. Enter Masoom by Virrayaa, a collection that captures the innocence and purity of youth with an effortlessly chic flair. Created by the visionary Ritu Bajoria, this collection is an ode to the elegance of the past and the poise of the present, celebrating unblemished beauty through a stunning array of statement pieces.

Inspired by the dual legacies of her mother and mother-in-law, Ritu has crafted a collection that harmoniously blends old-world grace with contemporary sophistication. “Masoom is a deeply personal tribute to two remarkable women who have shaped my life in extraordinary ways,” says Ritu. “My mother’s understated elegance and my mother-in-law’s adventurous spirit have been the cornerstones of this collection, which reinterprets traditional beauty for today’s discerning woman.”

Each piece in the Masoom collection is a masterpiece in its own right, adorned with magnificent polki stones, vibrant emeralds, and lustrous South Sea pearls, all set in gold. The collection showcases a melange of intricate techniques, including jadau, kundan, and meenakari, combining timeless artistry with a modern twist. “The choice of materials and techniques was driven by our desire to merge traditional artistry with innovative design. Polki diamonds add a raw, natural charm, emeralds provide a vivid splash of colour, and South Sea pearls offer an exquisite sheen,” Ritu explains.

The collection’s versatile nature makes it perfect for any occasion, whether you’re attending a grand celebration or an intimate gathering. “Masoom offers pieces that transition effortlessly from daytime elegance to evening glamour. For a chic jumpsuit, pair a statement choker or layered necklace for a touch of luxury. Classic bracelets and delicate rings complement tailored pantsuits, while bold polki rings and chokers stand out beautifully with gowns,” she suggests.

Traditional techniques such as jadau and meenakari are integral to Masoom, adding depth and cultural richness to each piece. “Jadau’s meticulous setting of uncut diamonds and meenakari’s vibrant enamel work bring a rich layer of artistry to the collection,” notes Ritu.

The Masoom collection is not just a celebration of heritage; it’s a modern woman’s statement of grace and style. Each piece, from the sophisticated polki necklace set to the elegant earrings, is designed to enhance and elevate any outfit.

Price starts at Rs 5 lakh. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com