This new festive, Mysore silk sari edit aims to hand over the legacy of Indian craftsmanship to new generations

In an attempt to bridge the generational gaps in fashion, Mysore Saree Udyog is all set to unveil its latest sartorial offering, the Mother-Daughter Collection — a line of saris encouraging young girls to embrace saris for the ongoing festive occasions. The edit is designed to celebrate and promote India’s rich cultural heritage with an aim to revive traditional attire by presenting matching ensembles for both mothers and daughters.

Kamlesh Talera, founder, eloquently describes the inspiration for this collection: “The Mother-Daughter Collection symbolises the seamless transfer of tradition and culture from mother to daughter. This concept reflects the cherished relationship shared between the two, inspiring a renewed appreciation for traditional attire that transcends generations.” The very name of the collection encapsulates this sentiment, celebrating the bond that links different eras and encouraging a shared heirloom.