This new festive, Mysore silk sari edit aims to hand over the legacy of Indian craftsmanship to new generations

In an attempt to bridge the generational gaps in fashion, Mysore Saree Udyog is all set to unveil its latest sartorial offering, the Mother-Daughter Collection — a line of saris encouraging young girls to embrace saris for the ongoing festive occasions. The edit is designed to celebrate and promote India’s rich cultural heritage with an aim to revive traditional attire by presenting matching ensembles for both mothers and daughters.
Kamlesh Talera, founder, eloquently describes the inspiration for this collection: “The Mother-Daughter Collection symbolises the seamless transfer of tradition and culture from mother to daughter. This concept reflects the cherished relationship shared between the two, inspiring a renewed appreciation for traditional attire that transcends generations.” The very name of the collection encapsulates this sentiment, celebrating the bond that links different eras and encouraging a shared heirloom.
This exquisite collection comprises two sets for each pairing — one for the mother and the other for the daughter — each reflecting a variety of timeless patterns, including both figurative and non-figurative designs. “Shoppers can explore motifs such as the majestic peacock, the sacred rudraksha and classic checks, all intricately woven to capture the essence of age-old craftsmanship,” Kamlesh elaborates. Specifically designed to cater to young girls aged between five to nine, the children’s sari width measures 32–36 inches, developed with modified loom settings.
The materials chosen for the Mother-Daughter Collection are as luxurious as they are sustainable. “The collection is crafted primarily from Mysore crepe silk, known for its luxurious texture and elegant drape. Additionally, the saris are made from 100 percent natural fibres,” he reveals. When it comes to the colour palette, the collection strikes a balance between tradition and modernity. “The palette is vibrant yet refined. It features a mix of traditional and modern hues, available in rich reds, royal blues and deep greens,” the founder shares. These colours have been carefully selected to appeal to both older and younger generations while honouring India’s rich textile heritage.
₹6,000 onwards. At Commercial Street.