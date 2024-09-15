Discover the quest for flow state and ultimate comfort with this Autumn Winter collection

ECCO has unveiled its Autumn Winter collection, inspired by the idea of redefining wellness and achieving a state of flow. As consumers search for calm and tranquility in an overstimulated world, they seek the core qualities of warmth and comfort.
The Autumn Winter ’24 collection celebrates a renewed appreciation for heritage and lasting legacies, reconnects deeply with nature, and explores the boundless potential of creativity.
This season, the brand reintroduces the signature Street style as part of its Autumn Winter ‘24 line-up. Originally launched in 2010, the Street quickly became a top seller, thanks to its endorsement by celebrated American golfer Fred Couples. Its distinctive fusion of style and high-tech quality made a notable impact in the golf world, and its various upgraded versions have remained popular ever since.
The Street style remains a modern design icon in streetwear, featuring a sleek, minimalist look that pairs well with any outfit. Crafted from premium leather, it provides exceptional comfort and durability. With the brand’s Fluidform™ technology, the Street offers a natural fit and feel, while its lightweight PU soles adapt to movement, ensuring excellent energy return.
The collection also features their refined essentials — Sculpted and Metropole. These designs, including elegant boots and pumps in essential wardrobe colours, blend contemporary and classic elements, offering both comfort and style.
Additionally, the collection includes other signature styles like Soft, Biom, Gruvv, and Offroad. With vibrant accents and metallic tones, Autumn Winter ‘24 collection showcases the best of redefined classic designs with a focus on comfort.
Price on request. Available online.