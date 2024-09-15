Discover the quest for flow state and ultimate comfort with this Autumn Winter collection

ECCO has unveiled its Autumn Winter collection, inspired by the idea of redefining wellness and achieving a state of flow. As consumers search for calm and tranquility in an overstimulated world, they seek the core qualities of warmth and comfort.

The Autumn Winter ’24 collection celebrates a renewed appreciation for heritage and lasting legacies, reconnects deeply with nature, and explores the boundless potential of creativity.

This season, the brand reintroduces the signature Street style as part of its Autumn Winter ‘24 line-up. Originally launched in 2010, the Street quickly became a top seller, thanks to its endorsement by celebrated American golfer Fred Couples. Its distinctive fusion of style and high-tech quality made a notable impact in the golf world, and its various upgraded versions have remained popular ever since.