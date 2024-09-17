Luxury watchmaker commemorates World Manta Day with exclusive timepieces

As the world gears up to celebrate World Manta Day on September 17, 2024, Carl F Bucherer, the iconic Swiss luxury watchmaker from Lucerne, is diving deep into ocean conservation with a series of timepieces. This special day, dedicated to the enigmatic manta rays, shines a spotlight on the urgent need to protect these magnificent creatures from threats like overfishing.

Since partnering with The Manta Trust in 2013, the brand has been a key player in safeguarding the future of our oceans and the manta rays that grace them. This collaboration has been instrumental in supporting conservation efforts in over 20 countries, aiming to ensure that these graceful giants continue to thrive in their natural habitats.

To commemorate World Manta Day and highlight their commitment, Carl F. Bucherer presents an exclusive collection of watches inspired by the vibrant beauty of marine ecosystems. Each model not only exemplifies luxury and craftsmanship but also reflects a dedication to preserving the oceanic world.

A dive into vibrant conservation

The Patravi Scubatec Verde is a tribute to the lush, green waters of Isla de La Plata in Ecuador, where over 22,000 oceanic manta rays gather annually. This striking timepiece features a lacquered green dial with intricate wave patterns, a matching bezel, and a rubber strap with recycled PET textile inlay. Its vivid color and eco-friendly materials underscore Carl F. Bucherer's support for The Manta Trust’s groundbreaking work in Ecuador.

Priced at Rs 7,19,712. Available online.

Blue waves and bold innovation

For those who crave adventure, the Patravi Scubatec Maldives is the ultimate dive watch. Its 44.6 mm stainless-steel case and unidirectional bezel with blue and white ceramic inlays make it a standout piece for both diving enthusiasts and style aficionados. The bright blue lacquered dial, adorned with a wave design, is as functional as it is fashionable. A portion of the proceeds from this model supports The Manta Trust’s floating research station project, reflecting Carl F. Bucherer's commitment to ocean exploration and conservation.

Priced at Rs 6,98,544. Available online.

The ultimate deep-sea companion

The Patravi Scubatec Black is designed for the most daring underwater adventures. Its sleek black dial, enhanced with Super-LumiNova-coated indices and hands, ensures readability even in the darkest depths. With a water resistance of up to 50 bar (500 m), this watch is equipped with a screw-down crown and an automatic helium release valve, making it the perfect companion for deep-sea exploration. Its robust design and connection to marine conservation make it a standout piece in Carl F. Bucherer's Sport & Adventure collection.

Priced at Rs 8,04,384. Available online.