Where holiday glamour meets burgundy bliss

Get ready to jazz up your festive look because Michael Kors is serving up a dazzling eyewear edit, which is all about holiday sparkle and chic sophistication! Just in time to add some pizzazz to your Diwali or Christmas celebrations, the brand has unveiled a limited-edition eyewear collection designed to make you the star of every holiday gathering.

Twinkle with burgundy bliss

This year’s festive eyewear edit is a spectacular fusion of bold and brilliant. Two exclusive styles — one for catching rays and one for those indoor soirées — both rocking a sumptuous burgundy acetate frame that's practically screaming holiday cheer. These aren't just sunglasses or optical glasses; they’re your new best friends for turning heads and making a statement. The sunglasses feature sparkling tonal stones on the temples, giving you that extra dash of glam that’s bound to make your festive outfits pop. And yes, the iconic Michael Kors logo is embossed in a subtle shade of gold, because why not add a touch of luxe?

The fifth year of festive fabulousness

Marking its fifth year of bringing festive flair to India, Michael Kors continues to dazzle with eyewear that's as unique as the celebrations themselves. These glasses are more than just accessories; they embody confidence, success, and a sprinkle of holiday magic. Designed to flatter a range of face shapes, they offer both comfort and style, ensuring that you’re not only looking fabulous but feeling fantastic too.

Priced at Rs 11,990. Available online.