Robert Naorem’s latest collection displays intricate indigenous weaves

I started as a makeup artist in 2005 but always wanted to tell the story of my state’s interesting weaves through a unique fashion narrative. I wanted to do my bit to uplift my state through fashion and also showcase my identity, besides reviving the dying culture of Manipur’s weaving profession. The handloom industry across the world is degrading with the next generations of weavers being no longer interested in pursuing their family profession. Furthermore, most of the fashionable youth often discard handloom textiles, preferring western fast fashion to traditional attire. I always feared that the magical and intricate art of weaving might eventually die, and that led me to launch my label and showcase the unique weaving art of my state. I have showcased my designs in 20 countries, including Italy, France, the UK, and Australia. I am glad that my work helped change the kind of idea and perception that prevails about indigenous traditional weaves. Also, since 2012, the market has greatly evolved, with the young ones becoming conscious and proud of their sartorial heritage. Now, many of them love and embrace handloom. I feel my biggest achievement is that I too have been instrumental in bringing in the change in my little way. Currently, more than 125 weavers are working in Manipur with me, and I have about 25 weavers at my home. The ongoing unrest in Manipur has left many without a job, and I have employed a few of them and taught them the art of weaving to sustain their families.