This homegrown bespoke watch label just launched their bejewelled bridal collection
The global luxury watch market is experiencing steady growth, driven by an increasing appreciation for craftsmanship, heritage, and personalisation. With consumers becoming increasingly discerning, they are looking for watches that offer not just functionality but also a connection to history and culture. Established by founder-designer Gaurav Mehta, 11 years ago, the homegrown label Jaipur Watch Company stands out among the list of reputed labels for its unique fusion of traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design. While many global brands focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Gaurav’s young brand emphasises storytelling and cultural heritage.
“We position ourselves as a micro-luxury brand that caters to connoisseurs who appreciate the value of artistry, heritage, and bespoke craftsmanship,” says Gaurav. The label has just unveiled the first collection from their newly launched category of watches called Brides of Jaipur. While the core ethos of Jaipur Watch Company—celebrating Indian heritage through exquisite craftsmanship—remains the same, the Brides of Jaipur collection introduces a more feminine and intricate design aesthetic that specifically caters to the bridal market. The focus is on creating timepieces that not only serve as luxurious accessories but also as meaningful symbols of tradition and love. The designs are more elaborate, with an emphasis on rich, vibrant colours, intricate detailing, and the use of precious gemstones that echo the grandeur of Indian weddings.
“Brides of Jaipur will focus specifically on the unique needs and desires of brides. Wedding jewellery is such an integral part of Indian culture, and we wanted to create a collection that honours this tradition while also offering something new and exciting for modern brides. It is all about celebrating the beauty, grace, and cultural richness of Indian weddings, and it gives us the opportunity to explore this theme in greater depth than we could under our main brand,” says Gaurav. From the delicate filigree work to the intricate enamel detailing, every aspect of the label’s debut bridal collection has been carefully crafted to capture the majesty of Jaipur’s bridal heritage.
“While our previous collections were primarily designed for men or were unisex, this edit offers a distinct and luxurious experience tailored specifically for brides,” says Gaurav as he takes us through the maiden bridal collection that had a befitting launch at the majestic Sawai Man Mahal, Rambagh Palace in Jaipur.
Excerpts from our chat:
Tell us about your bridal collection in detail.
The bridal collection is a range of stunning masterpieces that reflect Jaipur’s architectural magnificence and the lavishness of its bridal heritage. The exquisite timepieces transcend being merely watches — they are a work of art, capturing the essence of a regal era. Inspired by the intricate mehendi designs that adorn a bride’s palms and hands, the delicate Pichwai art motifs that adorn temple walls, and the ornate latkans that dangle from bridal bracelets. Our collection also draws deeply from Rajasthan’s rich cultural tapestry. Every watch is a testament to the state‘s revered wedding jewellery and artistic traditions. A symphony of radiant gemstones, like rubies and emeralds, dance across the dials, echoing the vibrant hues of bridal lehengas, while gold accents pay homage to the timeless elegance of Kundan and Meenakari craftsmanship. Each piece is a wearable work of art, imbued with the allure of Jaipur’s culture and the emotional depth of its weddings.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Each wedding is marked by an elaborate heirloom piece, which in essence, emanates the entire Indian cultural wealth and carries an intrinsic value. This collection offers a contemporary twist to the timeless tradition of gifting brides with a treasure trove of jewels on their wedding day. We have taken a cue from the city of Jaipur, which is known for its culture, regal forts, bustling markets, and a splendid heritage of architecture. We were inspired by the architecture of palaces and havelis of Jaipur as well as the decorative arts of beadwork, filigree, embossing, mother of pearl, enamel, latkans, and the maharajas’ love for adornment.
What does an Indian bride look for when it comes to watches?
An Indian bride looks for a watch that complements her wedding ensemble while reflecting her personal style and heritage. She seeks a timepiece that is both a statement of luxury and a symbol of tradition. Brides often desire watches that are bejewelled, intricate in design, and rich in cultural significance—pieces that they can cherish as heirlooms and wear on special occasions for years to come.
What kind of watches apart from the bejewelled ones work for brides?
Elegant, minimalistic designs that still carry a touch of tradition and classic pieces with clean lines, subtle detailing, and sophisticated finishes—such as mother-of-pearl dials or delicate filigree—are also popular. These watches are versatile and can be worn on other occasions, both formal and casual.
What’s trending in terms of watch styles and designs this winter festive season?
It is all about blending heritage with modernity. We’re seeing a rise in demand for watches that feature traditional Indian craftsmanship—like enamel work and intricate metal detailing—combined with contemporary aesthetics. Rich, jewel-toned dials, rose gold finishes, and ornate bracelets are particularly popular. There’s also a growing trend toward personalisation, with brides opting for bespoke elements like engraved initials or custom-designed motifs that add a unique, personal touch to their timepiece.
How can one take care of bespoke watches?
Taking care of bespoke watches involves a few simple but important steps. First, it’s crucial to store the watch in a protective case when not in use, ideally in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Regular cleaning with a soft, lint-free cloth will keep the watch looking its best, and any intricate detailing should be gently cleaned with a brush designed for jewellery. It’s also important to service the watch regularly, ideally with a specialist who understands the craftsmanship involved in bespoke pieces. Lastly, avoid exposure to water and strong chemicals.
What kinds of watches work for grooms?
For grooms, watches that exude classic elegance and understated luxury are most popular. Timepieces with clean, sophisticated designs—such as those with leather straps and minimalist dials—are highly sought after. Also, there’s a trend towards vintage-inspired watches, as well as those with unique historical or cultural significance. Grooms often prefer watches that can transition seamlessly from their wedding day to everyday wear, making them versatile and practical investments.
What inspires your designs?
It comes from a deep love for history, art, and the rich cultural heritage of India. I am particularly drawn to the intricate craftsmanship of traditional Indian jewellery and architecture, which is why so many of our designs feature elements like filigree, jaali work, and detailing. Also, I find inspiration in the stories and personal connections that people have with their timepieces—whether it’s a family heirloom or a bespoke piece that marks a special occasion.
Future plans for Jaipur Watch Company?
To expand our presence both in India and internationally. We are planning to open more stores for people to touch and feel the watches before they make a purchase. We plan to introduce more collections that continue to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage, while also exploring new design avenues that appeal to a global audience. We’re also focused on strengthening our bespoke services, offering clients the opportunity to create truly unique timepieces that tell their personal stories. We are excited to support young, budding artists interested in watchmaking by offering scholarships and hands-on training through the Gaurav Mehta Design Foundation, helping to nurture the next generation of talent in this craft.
Your other upcoming collections?
We have several exciting collections in the pipeline. These include a special edition series in collaboration with ISRO. Apart from this, we shall be reintroducing new versions of our classic collections — the One PICE, the Baagh and the Filigree — in the next few months.
Watches that anyone should have in his or her possession?
A classic dress watch with a clean, minimalist design for formal occasions; a statement piece with bold, eye-catching details for making an impact; a versatile everyday watch that can transition from work to leisure; and bespoke or limited-edition timepieces that reflect personal style and values. Also, it’s always good to have a vintage-inspired watch that adds a touch of nostalgia and elegance to any outfit.