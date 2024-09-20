This homegrown bespoke watch label just launched their bejewelled bridal collection

The global luxury watch market is experiencing steady growth, driven by an increasing appreciation for craftsmanship, heritage, and personalisation. With consumers becoming increasingly discerning, they are looking for watches that offer not just functionality but also a connection to history and culture. Established by founder-designer Gaurav Mehta, 11 years ago, the homegrown label Jaipur Watch Company stands out among the list of reputed labels for its unique fusion of traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design. While many global brands focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Gaurav’s young brand emphasises storytelling and cultural heritage.

“We position ourselves as a micro-luxury brand that caters to connoisseurs who appreciate the value of artistry, heritage, and bespoke craftsmanship,” says Gaurav. The label has just unveiled the first collection from their newly launched category of watches called Brides of Jaipur. While the core ethos of Jaipur Watch Company—celebrating Indian heritage through exquisite craftsmanship—remains the same, the Brides of Jaipur collection introduces a more feminine and intricate design aesthetic that specifically caters to the bridal market. The focus is on creating timepieces that not only serve as luxurious accessories but also as meaningful symbols of tradition and love. The designs are more elaborate, with an emphasis on rich, vibrant colours, intricate detailing, and the use of precious gemstones that echo the grandeur of Indian weddings.

“Brides of Jaipur will focus specifically on the unique needs and desires of brides. Wedding jewellery is such an integral part of Indian culture, and we wanted to create a collection that honours this tradition while also offering something new and exciting for modern brides. It is all about celebrating the beauty, grace, and cultural richness of Indian weddings, and it gives us the opportunity to explore this theme in greater depth than we could under our main brand,” says Gaurav. From the delicate filigree work to the intricate enamel detailing, every aspect of the label’s debut bridal collection has been carefully crafted to capture the majesty of Jaipur’s bridal heritage.

“While our previous collections were primarily designed for men or were unisex, this edit offers a distinct and luxurious experience tailored specifically for brides,” says Gaurav as he takes us through the maiden bridal collection that had a befitting launch at the majestic Sawai Man Mahal, Rambagh Palace in Jaipur.

Excerpts from our chat: