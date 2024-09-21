Discover Ravi Bajaj’s Pre-Fall 2024 Collection

As the leaves begin their annual dance towards autumn, Ravi Bajaj’s Pre-Fall 2024 Collection is set to transform the season into a stunning showcase of sophistication. This eagerly anticipated line, a prelude to the upcoming wedding wear collection, promises to redefine luxury fashion with its seamless blend of tradition and modern flair.
“For our Pre-Fall 2024 Collection, we wanted to create a seamless blend of timeless elegance and contemporary sophistication. Our choice of soothing pastels like blush pink, rose pink, lavenders, and peaches, accented with metallic touches, is meant to offer a fresh, modern twist while staying rooted in classic appeal,” explains Ravi Bajaj.
The collection’s colour palette is a delicate dance between pastels and metallics. His signature black and white hues provide a timeless foundation, while the added shimmer of metallic accents injects a contemporary flair. “These colours are not just about aesthetics. They are designed to bridge the gap between summer’s warmth and fall’s cooler tones, offering versatility and elegance throughout the season,” the designer notes.
The Pre-Fall Collection is crafted with an eye towards both comfort and versatility. “We’ve incorporated a luxurious blend of linens and silks that adapt seamlessly to the transitional weather. The collection’s multi-mix media embellishments add an element of sophistication, making each piece equally suitable for daytime outings or evening soirées,” he explains.
Ravi’s commitment to his signature style is evident in the collection, which remains true to its luxurious roots while embracing innovative elements. “We’ve stayed loyal to our ethos of wearable luxury, ensuring that our classic black and white elements remain prominent. At the same time, we’ve introduced new textures and colours to keep the collection fresh and modern,” he says.
The meticulous selection of fabrics and embellishments highlights Ravi’s dedication to quality. “Our choice of high-quality linens and silks ensures both comfort and luxury. The multi-mix media embellishments we’ve added lend depth and texture, making each piece a statement of both style and substance,” he reveals.
Balancing comfort with luxury is a cornerstone of his design philosophy. “We focus on selecting the finest fabrics and employing precise tailoring techniques to achieve this balance. The result is a collection that offers not only visual allure but also unparalleled comfort,” he explains.
It showcases the designer’s distinctive craftsmanship. “We’ve used multi-mix media embellishments to add a sophisticated flair. Our attention to detail in tailoring and the intricate craftsmanship ensure that each garment is crafted to the highest standards,” he says.
To complete the look, the designer recommends pairing the collection with accessories that enhance its inherent elegance. “Delicate jewellery with metallic accents will complement the collection’s subtle shimmer. Classic black or white handbags and stylish yet comfortable footwear will perfectly align with the luxurious feel of the garments,” he suggests.
Looking ahead, Ravi is enthusiastic about the upcoming trends. “The resurgence of pastels and metallic accents is particularly exciting. Our Pre-Fall Collection embodies these trends, adding a refreshing and sophisticated touch to the fall wardrobe,” he adds.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin