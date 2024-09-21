Dive into the whimsical world of the Cutie Circus collection

Get ready to roll up to the grand unveiling of the Cutie Circus collection, a delightful collaboration between celebrated fashion stylist Harry Lambert and Zara. Known for his work with icons like Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, Harry Lambert infuses this 70-piece collection with a joy reminiscent of vibrant carnival atmospheres, seaside adventures, and exhilarating amusement parks.

This enchanting collection is a homage to the colour palettes and intricate design details that define a bustling bazaar. Drawing inspiration from the playful spirit of the circus, Harry has meticulously curated vintage-inspired pieces that resonate with inclusivity and accessibility. With a nod to the 70s, he channels his inner thrift shop enthusiast, asking himself, “What would I love to find right now?” The result is a collection that balances nostalgia with modern flair, ensuring every piece tells a story.

Expect to see polka-dot shirts paired with quirky ties, oversized tartan outerwear, and retro zip-through Harrington jackets. Each garment encapsulates his meticulous eye for detail and his ability to evoke joy through fashion. The silhouettes playfully reflect the spirit of a circus performer, featuring cropped ringmaster blazers that evoke the charm of fancy dress parties, styled effortlessly with ringer tees. Meanwhile, barrel-leg trousers take inspiration from clown costumes, reimagined in soft pastel corduroy and denim for a contemporary twist.