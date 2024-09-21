Dive into the whimsical world of the Cutie Circus collection

Get ready to roll up to the grand unveiling of the Cutie Circus collection, a delightful collaboration between celebrated fashion stylist Harry Lambert and Zara. Known for his work with icons like Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, Harry Lambert infuses this 70-piece collection with a joy reminiscent of vibrant carnival atmospheres, seaside adventures, and exhilarating amusement parks.
This enchanting collection is a homage to the colour palettes and intricate design details that define a bustling bazaar. Drawing inspiration from the playful spirit of the circus, Harry has meticulously curated vintage-inspired pieces that resonate with inclusivity and accessibility. With a nod to the 70s, he channels his inner thrift shop enthusiast, asking himself, “What would I love to find right now?” The result is a collection that balances nostalgia with modern flair, ensuring every piece tells a story.
Expect to see polka-dot shirts paired with quirky ties, oversized tartan outerwear, and retro zip-through Harrington jackets. Each garment encapsulates his meticulous eye for detail and his ability to evoke joy through fashion. The silhouettes playfully reflect the spirit of a circus performer, featuring cropped ringmaster blazers that evoke the charm of fancy dress parties, styled effortlessly with ringer tees. Meanwhile, barrel-leg trousers take inspiration from clown costumes, reimagined in soft pastel corduroy and denim for a contemporary twist.
At the heart of this collection are T-shirts that boast a vintage vibe with a modern touch. Carefully designed to ensure an authentic, lived-in look, these tees come in a variety of stripes, bold colours, and cheeky slogans like “Free popcorn!” Each piece is crafted to uplift your mood, making them versatile staples to mix and match with the collection.
A standout feature of the Cutie Circus is the bespoke illustrations by Aysha Nagieva, whose watercolour artistry beautifully complements Harry's vision. “It was such a fun, immediate process where every idea could be developed and expanded upon,” says Aysha, reflecting on their collaborative journey. Her whimsical prints elevate the collection, merging vintage circus aesthetics with contemporary style.
Embrace the joy of fashion and step into this fantastical world where every outfit invites you to celebrate life’s playful moments.