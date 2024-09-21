Experience the magic of Saundh’s Worlds Within collection

Saundh is catapulting us into a stellar stratosphere with its dazzling new Worlds Within Collection. Imagine blending the mystique of ancient Japanese art with the untamed freedom of African Woodabe design, all while draping yourself in luxurious fabric that feels like a hug from the cosmos. That’s right—this collection is a celestial fusion of cultural heritage and haute couture extravaganza that promises to redefine festive fashion!
Sakshi Sinha, the design head at Saundh, shares the cosmic inspiration behind the collection. “Saundh’s Festive ’24 collection celebrates cultural interconnectedness and diversity. We’ve drawn from the meticulous Japanese stencil art form, Katazome, and the vibrant design language of the African Woodabe community. It’s a harmonious blend of distinct cultural elements, creating something uniquely beautiful in a globalised world,” she explains.
The brand has meticulously incorporated Katazome’s intricate details through resist printing techniques. “This technique mirrors the precision and patience of traditional Japanese stencil art, allowing us to replicate its delicate textures and patterns. Each garment becomes a piece of wearable art, enriched with zari and resham embroidery that echoes the legacy of Katazome,” Sakshi reveals.
The Woodabe’s spirit is captured through earthen tones, chilly tassels, and shell embellishments. “These elements evoke a sense of freedom and connection to nature. The collection includes 3D chilly tassels and geometric patterns, all inspired by the Woodabe community’s rich cultural heritage,” she shares.
The Worlds Within Collection isn’t just a feast for the eyes; it’s also a tactile delight. “We chose fabrics like muslin silk, natural crepe, georgette, and organza for their luxurious yet lightweight feel. These materials enhance both the beauty and wearability of our garments,” says Sakshi.
The collection features a stunning array of pieces from timeless kurta sets to contemporary co-ord sets. “Traditional pieces like the kurta sets and saris showcase Katazome prints, reflecting the refined elegance of Japanese art. Meanwhile, our modern silhouettes like jumpsuits and co-ord sets are infused with earthy tones and wild motifs, capturing the Woodabe’s essence. It’s a deliberate contrast that invites the wearer to balance introspection with outward expression,” explains Sakshi.
She is particularly excited about a few standout pieces. “The Nomi Lehenga set is a masterpiece featuring a printed peplum top and a striking lehenga in navy blue and pink. Crafted from luxurious silks like chanderi and muslin, it’s a testament to our commitment to craftsmanship. Another favourite is the Aiko kurta set, a powder blue and peach Angarkha-style anarkali paired with narrow pants and a statement dupatta.
Price starts at Rs 1,995. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress. com