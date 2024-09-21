Experience the magic of Saundh’s Worlds Within collection

Saundh is catapulting us into a stellar stratosphere with its dazzling new Worlds Within Collection. Imagine blending the mystique of ancient Japanese art with the untamed freedom of African Woodabe design, all while draping yourself in luxurious fabric that feels like a hug from the cosmos. That’s right—this collection is a celestial fusion of cultural heritage and haute couture extravaganza that promises to redefine festive fashion!

Sakshi Sinha, the design head at Saundh, shares the cosmic inspiration behind the collection. “Saundh’s Festive ’24 collection celebrates cultural interconnectedness and diversity. We’ve drawn from the meticulous Japanese stencil art form, Katazome, and the vibrant design language of the African Woodabe community. It’s a harmonious blend of distinct cultural elements, creating something uniquely beautiful in a globalised world,” she explains.

The brand has meticulously incorporated Katazome’s intricate details through resist printing techniques. “This technique mirrors the precision and patience of traditional Japanese stencil art, allowing us to replicate its delicate textures and patterns. Each garment becomes a piece of wearable art, enriched with zari and resham embroidery that echoes the legacy of Katazome,” Sakshi reveals.