Alan by Vani’s Ethereal Collection is inspired by the calming beauty of coastal landscapes

This summer, slip into a world where style meets serenity with Alan by Vani’s Ethereal collection. Inspired by the tranquil beauty of coastal landscapes, this collection transforms effortless chic into an art form. With soft pastel hues, fluid silhouettes, and luxurious fabrics, Ethereal is your ultimate passport to a summer of sophistication and comfort. Ready to embrace the season’s most enchanting escape? Let the serene waves of style wash over you.

“The Ethereal collection is deeply inspired by the calming essence of coastal landscapes. We aimed to capture the soothing hues of the sea and the gentle flow of waves, reflecting the warm, breezy vibe of summer days,” says Vani Gupta, founder and designer of Alan by Vani. This collection, with its soft pastel hues and breezy, fluid silhouettes, is a testament to Vani’s vision of merging relaxation with high fashion.

Crafted from high-quality poplin, each piece in Ethereal is designed to offer both luxurious comfort and elegant style. “High-quality cotton poplin was chosen for its lightweight, breathable nature, making it perfect for summer. Itssmooth texture and crisp finish provide a luxurious feel while ensuring that each piece retains its shape and quality,” Vani explains. The collection’s signature seashell prints on flowy tunic shirts capture the serene charm of coastal landscapes, creating a perfect fusion of grace and ease.