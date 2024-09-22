Alan by Vani’s Ethereal Collection is inspired by the calming beauty of coastal landscapes

This summer, slip into a world where style meets serenity with Alan by Vani’s Ethereal collection. Inspired by the tranquil beauty of coastal landscapes, this collection transforms effortless chic into an art form. With soft pastel hues, fluid silhouettes, and luxurious fabrics, Ethereal is your ultimate passport to a summer of sophistication and comfort. Ready to embrace the season’s most enchanting escape? Let the serene waves of style wash over you.
“The Ethereal collection is deeply inspired by the calming essence of coastal landscapes. We aimed to capture the soothing hues of the sea and the gentle flow of waves, reflecting the warm, breezy vibe of summer days,” says Vani Gupta, founder and designer of Alan by Vani. This collection, with its soft pastel hues and breezy, fluid silhouettes, is a testament to Vani’s vision of merging relaxation with high fashion.
Crafted from high-quality poplin, each piece in Ethereal is designed to offer both luxurious comfort and elegant style. “High-quality cotton poplin was chosen for its lightweight, breathable nature, making it perfect for summer. Itssmooth texture and crisp finish provide a luxurious feel while ensuring that each piece retains its shape and quality,” Vani explains. The collection’s signature seashell prints on flowy tunic shirts capture the serene charm of coastal landscapes, creating a perfect fusion of grace and ease.
But the allure of Ethereal extends beyond its soft pastel palettes and fluid designs. The collection also features versatile cargo sets that blend casual chic with laid-back luxury. “Our cargo sets transition effortlessly from sun-drenched afternoons to sophisticated evening outings,” Vani notes. These thoughtfully designed pieces promise to be a staple in any modern traveller’s wardrobe.
“Translating the serenity of coastal landscapes into fashion involved exploring nature’s elements deeply. We started with mood boards of tranquil beaches and seashells, selecting fabrics that mimic the light, breezy feel of coastal air. Each print and silhouette was meticulously crafted to embody a sense of calm and relaxation,” Vani shares.
The collection’s selection of soft pastel hues—light blues, soft pinks, and gentle greens—was intentional to evoke a sense of summer relaxation. “Pastels create a soothing, serene effect that mirrors a tranquil coastal palette,” Vani adds. Flowy silhouettes were designed to provide freedom of movement and a relaxed fit, making each piece as comfortable as it is stylish.
“Effortless style meets practical versatility in this collection. You can easily dress up or down the pieces. For a casual day, pair a pastel tunic with cargo pants and sandals. For a formal event, elevate a seashell-printed dress with elegant accessories and heels,” Vani says. This versatility ensures that Ethereal fits seamlessly into a variety of occasions, from beachside relaxation to evening soirées.
Price starts at Rs 4,990. Available online.
