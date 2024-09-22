Sangeeta Kilachand unveils the rich tapestry of tradition with her latest collection

Dive into the kaleidoscopic universe of Sangeeta Kilachand, where every thread tells a story and each piece is a testament to India’s rich textile heritage. With a passion that fuses old-world charm with new-age royalty, her latest collection is a dazzling display of art, history, and haute couture.

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant colour rush of India and its opulent textile traditions, Sangeeta’s creations effortlessly blend the grace of yesteryear with modern elegance. “My work is a journey through time. I’ve always been fascinated by the contrasts in our traditional textiles, and I strive to revive these lost arts with a contemporary twist,” she reveals.

The collection is a love letter to the Kutch Bhuj region’s marodi embroidery — a technique that involves gold threads painstakingly handmade by skilled artisans. “Marodi embroidery is deeply rooted in Gujarat’s heritage. In my latest collection, this embroidery adorns luxurious fabrics dyed with natural hues, celebrating the timeless elegance of the abha — a traditional Kutch costume,” Sangeeta explains.

Her creations are not just garments; they are heirlooms in the making. With a background of extensive travel and a trove of antique textiles, she breathes new life into forgotten techniques. “I’ve always been drawn to the playful contrasts and rich textures of traditional textiles. My travels and collection of antique pieces have been instrumental in shaping my designs, ensuring that each piece reflects both history and innovation,” she says.

Balancing traditional craftsmanship with modern design, Sangeeta’s collection is a celebration of both past and present. “While my heart is in reviving heritage textiles, I also cater to the modern sensibility. From cropped jackets with marodi work to fitted skirts in handwoven paithani fabric, my pieces are designed to meet the diverse tastes of today’s fashion enthusiasts,” she shares.