Whimsical wonders: Bottega Veneta’s Summer 2025 collection takes fashion on a joyride

In this collection, a new kind of power dressing emerges—one that celebrates sincerity, playfulness, and a chic awkwardness. It’s about characters rediscovering who they are through clothing, remembering the innocence of youth while embarking on a journey of transformation.

Silhouettes ripple with the excitement of everyday adventures. Misproportioned and carefree, they reflect the playful essence of childhood as grown-ups experiment with their style. The Italian sophistication we’ve come to love is playfully undone, creating a radical insouciance that radiates youthful energy and discovery.

The recurring cast of characters—spontaneous heroes of their own lives—takes center stage: the Italian industrialist transforming his workspace into a playground; the businessman with his daughter’s pink rucksack slung on his back; a teenager meandering through the streets; and chic Milanese shoppers navigating the supermarket. This is a celebration of the joys of dress-up and imagination.

Material experimentation shines throughout the collection. Matthieu plays with the transformation of leather, exemplified in a fluid, all-leather paillette evening dress. Classic fabrics are subverted, as tropical weight merino wool is woven into jacquards that imitate stonewashed denim while maintaining impeccable tailoring. The grunge flannel shirt reappears as a heavy cotton weave, melding classic couture with playful modernity.

Accessories are reimagined with heartfelt creativity. Grocery bags become luxurious treasures, while the pink of toy dream houses transforms into coveted clutches. The new bricolage bags reflect the individuality of their wearers, each crafted with care yet unique in character. The Andiamo bag, now featuring a top handle, reveals a vibrant interior—a hidden surprise waiting to be discovered.

Animals roam freely in this enchanting collection, with the frog symbolising transformation and the rabbit embodying rebirth and good luck. Frogs leap into the spotlight as articulated jewellery, from whimsical brooches to playful shoe adornments. Bunnies frolic throughout the collection, gracing everything from fluffy mules to chic leather tees in joyful hues of white, pink, and black.

“Can we find power in sweetness? Can the charm of the intrepid collide with rigorous precision? Would it make a new movement?” Matthieu poses. “What would the kid in you want? I wanted to feel the primal pull of fashion once more, a coming-of-age fascination that encompasses the joy of looking, discovering, and dressing: the power of wow!”

With Bottega Veneta's Summer 2025 collection, prepare to embrace the unexpected, rediscover the magic of youth, and let your imagination run wild. It’s a fashion journey where every piece is an invitation to explore the wondrous possibilities of style.